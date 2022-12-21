 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 21 December 2022

Noble Fates 0.27.0.0.34 Released!

Noble Fates 0.27.0.0.34 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 


Fix bug that caused stale equip commands  
Fix bug that canceled active equip commands  
Should help with work priorities at high speeds

Improve character visuals  
Reduce mouth seams  
Reduce cheek seams  
Reduce Orc craziness  
Scale down mouth flap  

Trading  
Hide and Leather now show up properly

Selection  
Close popups when selected object is deselected  
Prevents crashes when they're interacted with  

Rename  
Remove alphanumeric limit for names until we rework```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

