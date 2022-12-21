Noble Fates 0.27.0.0.34 Released!

Hotfix

Fix bug that caused stale equip commands Fix bug that canceled active equip commands Should help with work priorities at high speeds Improve character visuals Reduce mouth seams Reduce cheek seams Reduce Orc craziness Scale down mouth flap Trading Hide and Leather now show up properly Selection Close popups when selected object is deselected Prevents crashes when they're interacted with Rename Remove alphanumeric limit for names until we rework```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!