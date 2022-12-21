Noble Fates 0.27.0.0.34 Released!

Hotfix
Fix bug that caused stale equip commands
Fix bug that canceled active equip commands
Should help with work priorities at high speeds
Improve character visuals
Reduce mouth seams
Reduce cheek seams
Reduce Orc craziness
Scale down mouth flap
Trading
Hide and Leather now show up properly
Selection
Close popups when selected object is deselected
Prevents crashes when they're interacted with
Rename
Remove alphanumeric limit for names until we rework
