cyberpunkdreams update for 21 December 2022

Christmas in Cinci

cyberpunkdreams update for 21 December 2022 · Build 10188152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Christmas is more or less just an excuse to party hard when it comes to 2090s Cinci.

People don't have a lot to live for, so why not? So come and join us in Interstate (and our Discord) for some good times. To help you along, your breather limit has been doubled for the Christmas period.

As well as the city changing its face a little for Christmas, there will be some unique events. If you're in a relationship, expect a gift from your significant other. We'll also be sharing some exclusive access codes to our Discord community, but here's one for everyone:

https://cyberpunkdreams.net/accesscode/xmas-2022-txa

And above all, Merry Christmas to one and all!

