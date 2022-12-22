Winter Update: Frosty Skills with Yonten and a New Job Board

This will probably be the last major build of the year! With us having wrapped up the poachers arc and are now focusing on various systems to help finish off the last levels of content, including finding out more about who was buying from the Poachers, and the mysterious forest levels of the dungeon island! We hope that you all have wonderful holidays, and look forward to continuing to work on the game as the new year approaches!

Additions

Yonten can now spend his ability points to improve his abilities. While currently only Yonten is available, other characters will become available in future updates.

Added a user requested feature to allow pausing the loading screen until a button is pressed, allowing splash screens to be enjoyed when loading completes quickly. This option can be toggled in the options menu gameplay settings.

Crops have a new animation effect when they’re fertilized with an out of season essence

Changes

Updated layout of the main menu and added some new animation Changelog now stands out more as a menu button, and also will now highlight in a new build to draw more attention to version changes.

Several parts of the existing conversation UI have been updated as we prepare to use improved data for future content Updated options to use their own popup panel, allowing us to better display longer text, and also support scrolling so we can show more than 6 options at once. Existing conversations may look a bit odd as existing “Next/Prev page” options just appear as regular options Redesigned the conversation history window. New design is a bit more efficient, and also has improvements like: Grouping “pages” of text from the same character Logging option selections Showing “---” when conversations end Made some improvements to text scrolling, and also added a “>>” indicator at the bottom to indicate when scrolling is completed

Updated the Job Board UI Uses the new character card/icons for more details about your monsters Now uses a 2 click assignment (click to select and click to assign), which is a bit more inconvenient, but does allow selection of monsters to view related tooltips, rename, or re-equip from the job board. New UI includes a map of the farm making it possible to identify where work areas are on the farm Each workable location is now selected one at a time and has their own custom job board. These boards use our newer larger icons and show more details about the current work rate, as well as changes to work based on adding/replacing/removing a worker. Monsters working in crop fields have a new icon that will indicate if they apply out of season fertilizer Managing monster’s locations, Barn and pasture locations, now has a new UI that is part of this board. Along with the map, this should help with figuring out where your monsters are located or moving to. Group selection and management was removed from the Breeding/Harvesting UI. When breeding monsters, the right card will now let you select from all monsters on the farm.



Fixes