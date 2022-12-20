 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TurboMania Fog Racers update for 20 December 2022

HO! HO! HO! A FAT ( 1.0 GB ) CHRISTMAS GAME UPDATE IS RELEASING NOW! 0.7.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10187900 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa Claus is coming and this time he brought you a FAT ( 1,0 gb! ) CHRISTMAS GAME UPDATE

As a result of 2.5 months of my hard work, the following was created:

FEATURING:

  • New sandy track Egiptian Sands
  • New 5 playable cars, including:
  • Diablo ( supercar )
  • Venom ( supercar )
  • Sleeper ( SUV )
  • Rock ( SUV )
  • Rancher ( pickup )

New, improved & fixed:

  • exhaust smoke effects for all cars
  • exhaust turbo effects for all cars
  • completely reworked camera with intelligent delay for better immersion
  • balanced sound effects
  • new powerup type: BOOST REFILLER
  • new, first-person-hood camera!
  • new car titles in car selection menu
  • many new text wigets
  • Nordic Noir map shortened by approximately 20% ( bigger is not always better )
  • dirt dust kickup effect added for all of cars
  • improvements to sounds: realistic acceleration sounds with gear changes for all player cars
  • improvements to tachometer: realistic tachometer with gear changes for all player cars
  • high speed fly-by sounds for AI cars added ( so called doppler effect )
  • balanced sound of AI cars
  • improved 3D mesh models for:
  • Bus
  • Courier
  • Strada
  • Rock
  • Rancher
  • improved camera shake effect for obstacles
  • much improved car <---> car collision behaviour
  • greatly improved player car car vs road barriers collision behaviour, now player car is much less likely to get stuck
  • improved handling model for all cars
  • improved falling trees behaviour
  • numerous fixes to Nordic Noir and Deep Space map
  • improved HUD interface: when L is pressed now the headlights icon correctly dissapears
  • look back camera bug fixed, now after look back input is released; camera will revert to the last active front-view camera, not to default one

and
so much more...

Have fun!
The Dev.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2100061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link