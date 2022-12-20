HO! HO! HO! A FAT ( 1.0 GB ) CHRISTMAS GAME UPDATE IS RELEASING NOW! 0.7.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10187900 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 00:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa Claus is coming and this time he brought you a FAT ( 1,0 gb! ) CHRISTMAS GAME UPDATE

As a result of 2.5 months of my hard work, the following was created:

FEATURING:

New sandy track Egiptian Sands

New 5 playable cars, including:

Diablo ( supercar )

Venom ( supercar )

Sleeper ( SUV )

Rock ( SUV )

Rancher ( pickup )

New, improved & fixed:

exhaust smoke effects for all cars

exhaust turbo effects for all cars

completely reworked camera with intelligent delay for better immersion

balanced sound effects

new powerup type: BOOST REFILLER

new, first-person-hood camera!

new car titles in car selection menu

many new text wigets

Nordic Noir map shortened by approximately 20% ( bigger is not always better )

dirt dust kickup effect added for all of cars

improvements to sounds: realistic acceleration sounds with gear changes for all player cars

improvements to tachometer: realistic tachometer with gear changes for all player cars

high speed fly-by sounds for AI cars added ( so called doppler effect )

balanced sound of AI cars

improved 3D mesh models for:

Bus

Courier

Strada

Rock

Rancher

improved camera shake effect for obstacles

much improved car <---> car collision behaviour

greatly improved player car car vs road barriers collision behaviour, now player car is much less likely to get stuck

improved handling model for all cars

improved falling trees behaviour

numerous fixes to Nordic Noir and Deep Space map

improved HUD interface: when L is pressed now the headlights icon correctly dissapears

look back camera bug fixed, now after look back input is released; camera will revert to the last active front-view camera, not to default one

and

so much more...

Have fun!

The Dev.