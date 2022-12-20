HO! HO! HO! A FAT ( 1.0 GB ) CHRISTMAS GAME UPDATE IS RELEASING NOW! 0.7.0.1

Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa Claus is coming and this time he brought you a FAT ( 1,0 gb! ) CHRISTMAS GAME UPDATE
As a result of 2.5 months of my hard work, the following was created:
FEATURING:
- New sandy track Egiptian Sands
- New 5 playable cars, including:
- Diablo ( supercar )
- Venom ( supercar )
- Sleeper ( SUV )
- Rock ( SUV )
- Rancher ( pickup )
New, improved & fixed:
- exhaust smoke effects for all cars
- exhaust turbo effects for all cars
- completely reworked camera with intelligent delay for better immersion
- balanced sound effects
- new powerup type: BOOST REFILLER
- new, first-person-hood camera!
- new car titles in car selection menu
- many new text wigets
- Nordic Noir map shortened by approximately 20% ( bigger is not always better )
- dirt dust kickup effect added for all of cars
- improvements to sounds: realistic acceleration sounds with gear changes for all player cars
- improvements to tachometer: realistic tachometer with gear changes for all player cars
- high speed fly-by sounds for AI cars added ( so called doppler effect )
- balanced sound of AI cars
- improved 3D mesh models for:
- Bus
- Courier
- Strada
- Rock
- Rancher
- improved camera shake effect for obstacles
- much improved car <---> car collision behaviour
- greatly improved player car car vs road barriers collision behaviour, now player car is much less likely to get stuck
- improved handling model for all cars
- improved falling trees behaviour
- numerous fixes to Nordic Noir and Deep Space map
- improved HUD interface: when L is pressed now the headlights icon correctly dissapears
- look back camera bug fixed, now after look back input is released; camera will revert to the last active front-view camera, not to default one
and
so much more...
Have fun!
The Dev.
Changed files in this update