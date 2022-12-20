 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Streamer's Court update for 20 December 2022

The Leaderboard is cleared. Now is the time to be the best judge of 2023!

Share · View all patches · Build 10187873 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've reset the Leaderboard and determined the best judges of 2022. Now is the time to increase your reputation to become the best judge of 2023!

On this occasion, we wish you a happy, peaceful and full of justice new year.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link