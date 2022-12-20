The Long Dark Updated to v2.06 [106075]

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Survivors, thank you for your ongoing support following the release of our first Expansion Pass, TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY.

We have released the v2.06 (106075) Hotfix to address the issue below in THE LONG DARK.

GENERAL FIXES

[Survival] Implemented a potential fix for a rare issue where when entering or exiting a Cave, the Player's game could restart and place them in a new location while resetting their progress. With the additional fixes, if the issue is encountered, player progress should now be maintained.

