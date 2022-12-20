 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Long Dark update for 20 December 2022

The Long Dark Updated to v2.06 [106075]

Share · View all patches · Build 10187759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Survivors, thank you for your ongoing support following the release of our first Expansion Pass, TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY.

We have released the v2.06 (106075) Hotfix to address the issue below in THE LONG DARK.

GENERAL FIXES

  • [Survival] Implemented a potential fix for a rare issue where when entering or exiting a Cave, the Player's game could restart and place them in a new location while resetting their progress. With the additional fixes, if the issue is encountered, player progress should now be maintained.

Please remember to visit our Support Portal if you encounter any issues while playing the game.

For additional news and information about The Long Dark and Hinterland, please sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Twitter (Game | Studio).

Changed depots in debug_current_live branch

View more data in app history for build 10187759
TLD Dev Depot Depot 305624
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link