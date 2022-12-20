Patch 0.8.1 - Unenchanting weapons, plus a blast from the past arrives!

Hey gladiators, this patch allows you to unmake items at the forge and enchanters - basically you can now take your magic weapons and turn them into blueprints/runes, so you can then custom forge better stuff later.

The Adventure Talent Tree has also finally been unlocked - this is a minor talent tree with some useful talents to help improve your 'non-combat' experience in the game. Make adventure rolls easier, reduce the cost of respeccing and so on. I hope you enjoy it.

Also, check out the world map for a new mysterious stranger who has appeared. There's also some much needed bugfixing and balancing.

Okay, so basically there's no more single-player content left to add now - the rest of the game's dev time will be spent on bugfixing, small improvements to UI and things , as well as of course getting multiplayer ready for launch.

This will probably be the last big patch before Christmas, so to you and yours, I wish you a wonderful holiday whatever you're up to - thanks for supporting the game all this time!

Cheers, Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

Patch Notes V 0.8.1.A (Dec 21 2022):

--- NEW FEATURES ---

• Added a new mysterious figure to the overworld map. Look for an unfamiliar icon on the map and visit at your leisure

• The Adventure Talent Tree is now unlocked. This is a small optional talent tree to complement the main battle talent trees and includes talents to make item costs cheaper, steed speeds faster and so on.

• For a cost, you can now Unmake items at the armourer / enchanter. Simply visit the Enchant/Forge panels, select a magical item and click Unmake and you will receive the runes/blueprints that made up the item.

• Added new voice set to the game - thanks to Dane Simoneau for the vocal talents!

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Vitality now grants 8 health per point spent (up from 6)

• Vitality, Agility, Intellect and Charisma now grant +0.5 to their respective Hit Chances

• Attack grants +0.75 per point to hit chance and retains the bonus of doing so for all attack types, sonic, melee, ranged, magic etc )

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Fixed a bug where Taunts would not stun your enemy

• Fixed a bug where haxxapods no longer see the Spare/Slay panel twice

• Fixed a bug with min/max skill hitchances for default melee attacks

• Fixed a bug where unique skills would not be available on repeat fights vs dungeon bosses

• Fixed a bug where you could still be eliminated if you defeated your enemy on the last turn of a time limit arena

• Hex attack and damage stat reduction now correctly displays 14 instead of 10 on tooltip

• Potions now give +10/+20 to stats as shown in description ( up from +8/+16)

--- DUNGEON CHANGES / FIXES

• Added Dungeon Quest text header when first arriving at a level so your objective is clear

• Leaving dungeons or dying without defeating the Dungeon Champion will result in you losing any stat gains found from items in the dungeons ( fixes an exploit )

• Changed some code for dungeon movement to possibly fix

• Fixed a bug where objects altering Intellect in dungeons would change Agility instead

• Exploring dungeons now takes 6 hours of game time per level explored

--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---

• Redesigned the Buy/Sell section of the Shop Panel to better display information and show more detailed item descriptions without them covered up by the buy/equip buttons

• Fixed a bug where certain helmet portraits were incorrectly displayed

• Added descriptions for items enchanted with runes of levels > 5

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Fixed a bug where you would sometimes see the end of day screen when levelling up

• Fixed a bug where incorrect Champion Power Score would show in the Fight Selector screen

• Fixed a bug where it showed you gained alignment points from fighting Simulcrums ( You never actually gained these points, but visually they showed you did)