Update 1.0893 is live!

Hi everyone - a few days ago we tried to update Trombone Champ, but the update created some pretty big conflicts with Trombloader, a fundamental mod that lots of users rely on!

We worked on the update a bit more, and there should be no game-breaking issues. However, some mods may still need to be updated, such as InputFix. Please check with the modding community if anything seems off!

This update brings a few small but nice changes:

The popping/clicking sounds that would sometimes happen when releasing a note should now be gone. Previously, the game would stop trombone sounds. Now, it fades them out very quickly.

Negative scores should no longer be possible. For a variety of reasons, it was possible to get negative scores in earlier versions of the game. This is kind of funny and we were tempted to leave it in, but weird glitches would sometimes lead to enormous negative scores, which would make the user lose toots at the end of a track. Now, you should never be able to get below a zero for both an individual note and as the total score.

The plus and minus keys allow you to increase / decrease the volume of the backing track during gameplay. If a specific song is too loud or quiet, you can easily adjust it on the fly. At the moment, this setting is not saved per-track... maybe in a later update!

A few more tiny tweaks and fixes!

We may take a break with incremental updates through the holidays, and instead focus on bigger updates that we've been working on for a while! Thank you for your patience and happy tooting.

-Dan of Holy Wow