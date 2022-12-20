Small Patch v0.2.5

Old saves will not work with this update. I apologize. I am working on ways to prevent this from happening in the future. Thank you for you patience!

Fixed issue with checkboxes on the server browser

Fixed issue where panels would duplicate if player respawned while having them open

Fixed issue with some monsters not showing on thermal vision

Fixed various issues with map

Dead monsters’ thermal signature now fades over time

Expanded objectives to help with early guidance

Updated some log entries

Collectables now emanate a beeping sound to help locate them

You can now use either E or Left Click to interact with a hologram screen

Removed chromatic aberration and film grain noise from entire game

Reduced pistol damage infliction by 50%

Added unstuck button to Session Settings panel