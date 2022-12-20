Small Patch v0.2.5

Old saves will not work with this update. I apologize. I am working on ways to prevent this from happening in the future. Thank you for you patience!
- Fixed issue with checkboxes on the server browser
- Fixed issue where panels would duplicate if player respawned while having them open
- Fixed issue with some monsters not showing on thermal vision
- Fixed various issues with map
- Dead monsters’ thermal signature now fades over time
- Expanded objectives to help with early guidance
- Updated some log entries
- Collectables now emanate a beeping sound to help locate them
- You can now use either E or Left Click to interact with a hologram screen
- Removed chromatic aberration and film grain noise from entire game
- Reduced pistol damage infliction by 50%
- Added unstuck button to Session Settings panel
