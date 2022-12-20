 Skip to content

EXOME update for 20 December 2022

Small Patch v0.2.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Old saves will not work with this update. I apologize. I am working on ways to prevent this from happening in the future. Thank you for you patience!

  • Fixed issue with checkboxes on the server browser
  • Fixed issue where panels would duplicate if player respawned while having them open
  • Fixed issue with some monsters not showing on thermal vision
  • Fixed various issues with map
  • Dead monsters’ thermal signature now fades over time
  • Expanded objectives to help with early guidance
  • Updated some log entries
  • Collectables now emanate a beeping sound to help locate them
  • You can now use either E or Left Click to interact with a hologram screen
  • Removed chromatic aberration and film grain noise from entire game
  • Reduced pistol damage infliction by 50%
  • Added unstuck button to Session Settings panel

