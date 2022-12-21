 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tactical Warfare Simulator update for 21 December 2022

Patch Notes 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10187694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added
Updated to latest Unity LTS Version
Menu has been rebuilt from the ground up to be more appealing and useful.
Added Support for OpenXR as the XR api.
Removed support for OpenVR and Oculus API's. Headsets are still supported through OpenXR.
Rebuild controller support to allow full and easy customization including ability to modify axis response curve and deadzone.
Added Screen Space Ambient Occlusion.
Finished Arras sector map and removed Alpine meadow map.
Tweaked atmosphere appearance and added distance blur
Added Addition lod level and scaling to allow better spotting of aircraft at distance.
Added XR Centering Keybind.

Known Issues
Trees were removed as they were broken in XR. Will be returned in a future patch with better tree support.

Changed files in this update

Tactical Warfare Simulator Content Depot 1233611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link