Patch Notes 1.1.0

Added

Updated to latest Unity LTS Version

Menu has been rebuilt from the ground up to be more appealing and useful.

Added Support for OpenXR as the XR api.

Removed support for OpenVR and Oculus API's. Headsets are still supported through OpenXR.

Rebuild controller support to allow full and easy customization including ability to modify axis response curve and deadzone.

Added Screen Space Ambient Occlusion.

Finished Arras sector map and removed Alpine meadow map.

Tweaked atmosphere appearance and added distance blur

Added Addition lod level and scaling to allow better spotting of aircraft at distance.

Added XR Centering Keybind.

Known Issues

Trees were removed as they were broken in XR. Will be returned in a future patch with better tree support.