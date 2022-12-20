 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 20 December 2022

Cooking and Alchemy QoL improvements

Build 10187594

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-A player can cook more than one food potion at once.
In order to do so just add the same amount of ingredients to the left and right slots.
Cooking this way will last n times longer, will give n times more experience, and will result in n times more cooked foods/potions, where n is the number of initial ingredients.

-Improved how ingredients are marked on the recipe list so it is now clear which potions a player can cook.

-Fixed a bug where the recipe list would not check for ingredients stored in a player bag.

