V0.5.7 - Self Revive

New:

Every player has 1(!) self revive opportunity, you don't need to use it in multiplayer once you are down, just make sure you won't bleed out before you get revived

Some small changes in the settings / options windows

Please note:

In multiplayer, once a downed player bleeds out, the game ends for both players! This is intentional. Please do not report this as a bug. Duo play meant to be cooperative, so make sure you watch out for each other!

As always, please let me know of how do you feel each update. Do they get the game better or not?

If you are not happy with something let me know on discord, i am working hard to get this game enjoyable.

Thank you!