 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Psycho Reign update for 21 December 2022

V0.5.7 - Self Revive

Share · View all patches · Build 10187544 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Every player has 1(!) self revive opportunity, you don't need to use it in multiplayer once you are down, just make sure you won't bleed out before you get revived

  • Some small changes in the settings / options windows

Please note:
In multiplayer, once a downed player bleeds out, the game ends for both players! This is intentional. Please do not report this as a bug. Duo play meant to be cooperative, so make sure you watch out for each other!

As always, please let me know of how do you feel each update. Do they get the game better or not?
If you are not happy with something let me know on discord, i am working hard to get this game enjoyable.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1998041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link