Share · View all patches · Build 10187388 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 21:26:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes:

Player buildings now stop critters from spawning nearby

Added fishing rod and bugnet help entries

Added bug catching, fishing and filleting tutorial missions

Added fishing related achievements

Bugfixes:

Fixed a issue that was stopping most critters to spawn

Fixed animation related issues