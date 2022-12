Lying Souls - Play Now!

I am happy to announce that Lying Souls is now available on Steam and you can play it right away. As you may notice later, there is already an info for upcoming content for the game. This content will be available for free in the near future for everyone who owns Lying Souls.

Troxy Studios

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574110/Lying_Souls/