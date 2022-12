Share · View all patches · Build 10187211 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Last map (Poland) had a last moment fix that didn't make it for the release yesterday.

From now on you can choose from two options:

Continue (it will take you back to World Map)

Main Menu (takes you back to main menu and ends your adventure)

Sorry for your inconvenience!