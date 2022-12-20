 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Radio Free Europa update for 20 December 2022

Update 0.6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10187205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main feature this update is the new wireframe graphics for targeted ships as well as for the ship selection menu. It also shows the mouse and keyboard navigation controls in menus when not using a gamepad.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1897421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link