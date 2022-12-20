The main feature this update is the new wireframe graphics for targeted ships as well as for the ship selection menu. It also shows the mouse and keyboard navigation controls in menus when not using a gamepad.
Radio Free Europa update for 20 December 2022
Update 0.6.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update