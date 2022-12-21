December 21 Patch Notes

Greetings, Super Soldiers!

In this update, the level required to learn the ultimates has been changed. Classes and items(weapon/armor) balance has been adjusted. Lastly, the maximum basic item capacity has been increased.

The details of the update are the following.

■ Maintenance Schedule :

❗ PST(UTC-8) : December 20, 2022 21:00 - 23:00

❗ KST : December 21, 2022 14:00 - 16:00

■ Maintenance Detail :

1. Game Balance Adjustments

Class Balance Changes

🔸 All Classes

◼ The level required to learn the ultimates has been increased.

◽ Ultimate Skill Level-Up : 4/8/12 ⇒ 6/9/12

🔸 Strike Force

◼ The landing damage reduction of ‘[PERK] Airwalk’ has been improved.

◽ Strike Force now takes less landing damage after using Airwalk.

Weapon Balance Changes

🔸 SA-12K

◼ The SA-12K's damage has been adjusted as the close-ranged consecutive hits were stronger than intended.

◽ Advanced Damage : 10.5 ⇒ 9.0

◽ Rare Damage : 10.8 ⇒ 9.3

◽ Heroic Damage : 11.1 ⇒ 9.5 Basic item capacity increased

◼ Players can now obtain more items without owning a backpack.

◽ Capacity : 70 ⇒ 100

2. Game Feature

Added a Christmas Tree to the lobby.

◼ A Christmas tree has been added to the lobby in celebration of Christmas.

◽ The tree will remain until the next maintenance. Adjusted the EXP from the first game of the day and hourly EXP acquisition rate for the Battle Pass

◼ The Battle Pass EXP acquisition rate has been slightly adjusted so that it is easier to level up.

◽ More EXP can be gained with first game of the day and the hourly EXP acquisition rate has been partially modified.

3. Super Tournament

Temporary restriction on ‘Gas Soldier’ will be lifted in the Super Tournament.

◼ Players can now select 'Gas Soldier' again, which was temporarily restricted on December 16th (Fri) in Super Tournament #1.

4. Event

Duo mode

◼ To celebrate the end of the year, Duo mode is back with SUPER PEOPLE 2!

◼ Duo mode will be opened during the event period only.

❗ PST(UTC-8) : December 20, 2022 21:00 - December 29, 2022 21:00

❗ KST : December 21, 2022 14:00 - December 30, 14:00

◼ We plan to hold Duo mode event regularly in the future, so please look forward to it.

5. Bug fixes

◼ Fixed an issue that the effective range of Gatling Soldier’s Gatling gun was longer than 60m.

◼ Fixed an issue that the effect of Fuel Booster used in the waiting room lasted even after the start of the match.

◼ Fixed an issue that [PERK] Chemical Rounds was applied to all the pallets(bullets) when using a shotgun. It now only applies to a single pallet(bullet) when using a shotgun.

◼ Fixed an issue where Strike Force sometimes received landing damage from jumps while using Dash.

◼ Silhouettes are no longer too visible within the effect of Smoke Grenades.

◼ Fixed an issue where the effect of the Titan’s class outfit ‘Red Combat’ was not displayed while using Super Shield Bash.

All the best,

Team SUPER PEOPLE 2