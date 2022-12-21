December 21 Patch Notes

Greetings, Super Soldiers!
In this update, the level required to learn the ultimates has been changed. Classes and items(weapon/armor) balance has been adjusted. Lastly, the maximum basic item capacity has been increased.
The details of the update are the following.
■ Maintenance Schedule :
❗ PST(UTC-8) : December 20, 2022 21:00 - 23:00
❗ KST : December 21, 2022 14:00 - 16:00
■ Maintenance Detail :
1. Game Balance Adjustments
- Class Balance Changes
🔸 All Classes
◼ The level required to learn the ultimates has been increased.
◽ Ultimate Skill Level-Up : 4/8/12 ⇒ 6/9/12
🔸 Strike Force
◼ The landing damage reduction of ‘[PERK] Airwalk’ has been improved.
◽ Strike Force now takes less landing damage after using Airwalk.
-
Weapon Balance Changes
🔸 SA-12K
◼ The SA-12K's damage has been adjusted as the close-ranged consecutive hits were stronger than intended.
◽ Advanced Damage : 10.5 ⇒ 9.0
◽ Rare Damage : 10.8 ⇒ 9.3
◽ Heroic Damage : 11.1 ⇒ 9.5
-
Basic item capacity increased
◼ Players can now obtain more items without owning a backpack.
◽ Capacity : 70 ⇒ 100
2. Game Feature
-
Added a Christmas Tree to the lobby.
◼ A Christmas tree has been added to the lobby in celebration of Christmas.
◽ The tree will remain until the next maintenance.
-
Adjusted the EXP from the first game of the day and hourly EXP acquisition rate for the Battle Pass
◼ The Battle Pass EXP acquisition rate has been slightly adjusted so that it is easier to level up.
◽ More EXP can be gained with first game of the day and the hourly EXP acquisition rate has been partially modified.
3. Super Tournament
- Temporary restriction on ‘Gas Soldier’ will be lifted in the Super Tournament.
◼ Players can now select 'Gas Soldier' again, which was temporarily restricted on December 16th (Fri) in Super Tournament #1.
4. Event
- Duo mode
◼ To celebrate the end of the year, Duo mode is back with SUPER PEOPLE 2!
◼ Duo mode will be opened during the event period only.
❗ PST(UTC-8) : December 20, 2022 21:00 - December 29, 2022 21:00
❗ KST : December 21, 2022 14:00 - December 30, 14:00
◼ We plan to hold Duo mode event regularly in the future, so please look forward to it.
5. Bug fixes
◼ Fixed an issue that the effective range of Gatling Soldier’s Gatling gun was longer than 60m.
◼ Fixed an issue that the effect of Fuel Booster used in the waiting room lasted even after the start of the match.
◼ Fixed an issue that [PERK] Chemical Rounds was applied to all the pallets(bullets) when using a shotgun. It now only applies to a single pallet(bullet) when using a shotgun.
◼ Fixed an issue where Strike Force sometimes received landing damage from jumps while using Dash.
◼ Silhouettes are no longer too visible within the effect of Smoke Grenades.
◼ Fixed an issue where the effect of the Titan’s class outfit ‘Red Combat’ was not displayed while using Super Shield Bash.
All the best,
Team SUPER PEOPLE 2
