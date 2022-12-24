Cosmetic Update/Change

Share · View all patches · Build 10187008 · Last edited 24 December 2022 – 16:39:05 UTC by Wendy

A default option has been added for Roxy's fur.

Practice Playground's original fur is now the default option.

Practice Playground has a new original fur, meaning the game has 1 new fur option available! ːGrenadierː

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know! ːpinball_machineː

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays!