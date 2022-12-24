Cosmetic Update/Change
- A default option has been added for Roxy's fur.
- Practice Playground's original fur is now the default option.
- Practice Playground has a new original fur, meaning the game has 1 new fur option available! ːGrenadierː
Survey
Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link
Have ideas for future DLC, minigames or suggestions for improvements to existing content? Let me know! ːpinball_machineː
Changed files in this update