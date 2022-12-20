UPDATE 0.2.0 and New Map

I would like to present you our new Map with an area of 16Km2.

The map is built up and rich in exploration.

This Update - New Map - This is just a map with a couple of player spawns

A few enemies and deer including a Zombie - Only on one section. It's just for testing.

In a future update, we will fill the entire map with enemies, deer and zombies.

On the map in its current state you can:

Build, run all over the map and discover parts of the map, drink in the water.

There is a merchant on the map and also a farm for growing leaves.

At one point, I laid out a few things on the ground so that players could try out the map with everything

what the game offers.

This update is mostly about the new map.

When starting the game, you have the option to choose a map.

There is still the original map plus the new one to choose from.

Have fun exploring the map.

Catastrophe - Zombie Apocalypse - One Year After the Outbreak

At the moment the map is tidy and clean - over time there will be more corpses and blood plus a mess.

If anyone wants to contribute any amount, even a penny, for the development of the game, we will be delighted.

Just write to me at fussycraft@gmail.com or on discord.

FussyCraft