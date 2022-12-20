Patch 1.2.18 - Instant menu & item weight bug fix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The biggest thing in this update is the "instant menu". It means that going from the game back to the main menu should happen way faster and simpler on account of not unloading the current game but keeping it in the background.

While it is technically the most complex change, we have also a lot of bug fixes and even a small visual improvement!

Fix multiple items weight bug.

Fix some issues with space locust.

Additional fixes on out-of-bounds hero bug.

Minor preference file saving optimization.

Fix potential error on fresh install first-time launch.

Companions can open only the doors that you have a key for. No more using their own keys while at your party.

Do not open the main menu on ESC.

Astronaut in the main menu now is animated.ːsteamhappyː

Thank you for playing the game and giving us feedback!

Have a nice space adventure!