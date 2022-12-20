Our Holidays Special Test is Live!

Deep thanks to everyone who provided feedback in our previous limited tests. Thanks to your input, Rite of Titans is now ready to move to a longer testing format and the team is excited to hear your feedback on our progress so far. Our Holiday Special pre-alpha test will run from:

December 20, 2022

from 11:00 ET / 18:00 EET until 23:00 ET / 06:00 EET +1d

until

January 3nd, 2023

from 11:00 ET / 18:00 EET until 23:00 ET / 06:00 EET +1d

Apply by requesting access on our Steam page, and don't forget to jump into our Discord server to meet the team and share your feedback.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1487710/Rite_of_Titans/

With your help, the team has improved performance and fixed a _heap _of bugs. Expect an improved flow and a whole host of cool additions - check out our Discord server for full patch notes. Our bots are also smarter, and fiercer than ever.

And, in the spirit of giving, this test will feature a new map to drop before the end of the year. Introducing:

EVENT HORIZON OMEGA

...coming this winter solstice.