Beta 8 "'SPLOSIONS" Patch (Beta 8.1.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 10186735 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Improvements

I made some adjustments from your feedback and additional testing.

Changed the Shield Specialist skill effects (now reduces shield impact on performances)

Restarting the campaign doesn't reset your characters skills anymore

Clicking on a waypoint unlocks the timeline

Tweaked campaign mission credit rewards and perk costs

Fixes

Also, why do these nasty bugs always appear after the update goes public?!