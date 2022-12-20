Beta 8 "'SPLOSIONS" Patch (Beta 8.1.0)

Improvements
I made some adjustments from your feedback and additional testing.
- Changed the Shield Specialist skill effects (now reduces shield impact on performances)
- Restarting the campaign doesn't reset your characters skills anymore
- Clicking on a waypoint unlocks the timeline
- Tweaked campaign mission credit rewards and perk costs
Fixes
Also, why do these nasty bugs always appear after the update goes public?!
- Fixed the Restless skill effects computation
- Fixed the credit rewards displayed in the campaign mission trees
- Fixed the campaign mission reports
- Fixed the campaign/chapter complete messages
- Fixed the perk marker tooltips
Changed files in this update