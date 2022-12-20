 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 20 December 2022

Beta 8 "'SPLOSIONS" Patch (Beta 8.1.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 10186735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

I made some adjustments from your feedback and additional testing.

  • Changed the Shield Specialist skill effects (now reduces shield impact on performances)
  • Restarting the campaign doesn't reset your characters skills anymore
  • Clicking on a waypoint unlocks the timeline
  • Tweaked campaign mission credit rewards and perk costs

Fixes

Also, why do these nasty bugs always appear after the update goes public?!

  • Fixed the Restless skill effects computation
  • Fixed the credit rewards displayed in the campaign mission trees
  • Fixed the campaign mission reports
  • Fixed the campaign/chapter complete messages
  • Fixed the perk marker tooltips

