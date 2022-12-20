Update 0.3.3 - Settings menu and button remapping

Hi everyone,

I've spent the last few weeks here adding settings and button remapping to the game. I added some accessibility options like adjusting the size of the outlines on characters and elements to make it easier to see, or flipping the enemy colours so they pop out more. If anyone would like to see a specific setting or requires something to play, please reach out and let me know! I'll be adding more up until launch to make it as inclusive as possible.

Also! I added a game speed slider, so you can control how slow (or fast!) the game runs! If you find it a bit too slow or want to crank it up to max and play on CAFFEINE MODE, have fun! A slower speed also helps to make the game more accessible to those that need it.

That's all for now! Enjoy the holidays!

Cole