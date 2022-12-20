-Fixed bug where the player could end up with more than max health after animal form transformation.
-Fixed bug where a player could open locked doors by summoning a character.
-Fixed a bug where the item icon could end up stuck in the inventory.
-Fixed a bug where gloves without stats could be won through gambling.
-Fixed a bug where the item image would not be properly updated during the weapon unequip.
-Added one more name to QA section in credits.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 20 December 2022
Bugfix patch
