Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 20 December 2022

Bugfix patch

Build 10186614

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed bug where the player could end up with more than max health after animal form transformation.
-Fixed bug where a player could open locked doors by summoning a character.
-Fixed a bug where the item icon could end up stuck in the inventory.
-Fixed a bug where gloves without stats could be won through gambling.
-Fixed a bug where the item image would not be properly updated during the weapon unequip.
-Added one more name to QA section in credits.

