Bugfix patch

-Fixed bug where the player could end up with more than max health after animal form transformation.

-Fixed bug where a player could open locked doors by summoning a character.

-Fixed a bug where the item icon could end up stuck in the inventory.

-Fixed a bug where gloves without stats could be won through gambling.

-Fixed a bug where the item image would not be properly updated during the weapon unequip.

-Added one more name to QA section in credits.