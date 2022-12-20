Patch update: 1.1.14

Greetings Go Players!
Here are some of the updates in the new release:
- Just go is now available in Russian (German localization is still in progress, and the tutorial and tip/guidance are taking longer than expected)
- In Tsumego mode, if a player makes a wrong move, they can go back to the previous move without having to start over
- Showing less than 1% of suggested moves
- Fixed countdown voice issue in local multiplayer mode
- Allowed players to show/hide analysis charts in Replay mode
- Fixed tournament time conflict issue in career mode
- Adjusted the overall difficulty of the AI in league and tournaments
- Ability to adjust the AI's thinking time in the Settings
BTW, our new game "Just Xiangqi" steam store page is up now:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2248180/_/
Thanks again for all the support this year! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
- Studio Amateur
