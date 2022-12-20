 Skip to content

Just Go update for 20 December 2022

Patch update: 1.1.14

Patch update: 1.1.14

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Go Players!

Here are some of the updates in the new release:

  • Just go is now available in Russian (German localization is still in progress, and the tutorial and tip/guidance are taking longer than expected)
  • In Tsumego mode, if a player makes a wrong move, they can go back to the previous move without having to start over
  • Showing less than 1% of suggested moves
  • Fixed countdown voice issue in local multiplayer mode
  • Allowed players to show/hide analysis charts in Replay mode
  • Fixed tournament time conflict issue in career mode
  • Adjusted the overall difficulty of the AI in league and tournaments
  • Ability to adjust the AI's thinking time in the Settings

BTW, our new game "Just Xiangqi" steam store page is up now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2248180/_/

Thanks again for all the support this year! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

- Studio Amateur

