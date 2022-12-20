Patch update: 1.1.14

Share · View all patches · Build 10186549 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 19:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Go Players!

Here are some of the updates in the new release:

Just go is now available in Russian (German localization is still in progress, and the tutorial and tip/guidance are taking longer than expected)

In Tsumego mode, if a player makes a wrong move, they can go back to the previous move without having to start over

Showing less than 1% of suggested moves

Fixed countdown voice issue in local multiplayer mode

Allowed players to show/hide analysis charts in Replay mode

Fixed tournament time conflict issue in career mode

Adjusted the overall difficulty of the AI in league and tournaments

Ability to adjust the AI's thinking time in the Settings

BTW, our new game "Just Xiangqi" steam store page is up now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2248180/_/

Thanks again for all the support this year! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

- Studio Amateur