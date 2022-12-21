Christmas Decor, Community Mutations | King of the Hill Season 5

Share · View all patches · Build 10186539 · Last edited 21 December 2022 – 16:06:08 UTC by Wendy



Tremble before me, humans! I bring you monstrous new mutations. And a Christmas tree.

• New Mutations—Including Community Ones! •

In this update, we added the player-created mutations that won the Community Mutation Contest:

Impostor by The real GOW - The Trickster who currently has the most health teleports behind the farthest enemy and disguises themself as an enemy unit. Their first attack deals 100% increased damage.

by The real GOW - The Trickster who currently has the most health teleports behind the farthest enemy and disguises themself as an enemy unit. Their first attack deals 100% increased damage. Newbie's Luck by Knifehunter - When you enter a new room, Newbies have a 20% chance to find 5 food or a 5% chance per Newbie to find a common item.

by Knifehunter - When you enter a new room, Newbies have a 20% chance to find 5 food or a 5% chance per Newbie to find a common item. Faster Than Bullets by spudiiman - Get 15 or 5 tokens at the end of a level if you manage to win all the fights in 40 sec. or 100 sec. accordingly. Mutations will take effect on the next level after you get them. (❗The name of this mutation was changed; the description was adapted to the game during the implementation process.❗)

We also added 8 other mutations! We hope they'll be jumping off points for your new strategies:

Tentaclephobia - Summoning tentacles inflicts Fear on a random enemy for 2s;

Guard - A random Fencer gets +40 damage for each Newbie on your team at the start of a fight;

Cult Leader - A random Cultist gets +30 armor for each Fighter on your team at the start of a fight;

Guardian of the Order - A random Mage gets +10% armor for each Tank on your team at the start of a fight;

Serum of Strength - A random Tank gets +5% for each Egghead on your team at the start of a fight;

Thrower Talisman - A random Healer gets +10% magic damage for each Thrower on your team at the start of a fight;

Healer Talisman - A random Thrower gets +5% magic damage for each Healer on your team at the start of a fight;

Retaliation - Fighters get +5% attack for each ally with less than 50% health;

Compensation - units of a random class get +50 armor for each ally with less than 20% health.

• Other Changes •

Added a new button that lets you reroll the stock in any \"shop\";

Changed some values in the \"secret mechanic\". No details here, since it's secret! But these changes will definitely be felt by those competing to be King of the Hill;

Updated the in-game wiki - you'll now find information on \"buttons\" in there... and a little about the dev team too ;)

Starting next season, players who place first in their group in King of the Hill will skip a league as they move up (if possible);

We re-reworked the top-tier Shooter item. Its ability has 8 shots again, but now they only deal 50% damage;

And finally, we put up holiday decorations! Bye 2022. Be nice to us, 2023!

• Balance Changes (Random Mutations) •

[table]

[tr]

[th]Mutation[/th]

[th]Change[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Stun[/td]

[td]Mana: 40 -> 20[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Mana Burn[/td]

[td]Effect: 30 -> 50[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Toxic Bandages[/td]

[td]Total damage: 250 -> 350[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Shockwave[/td]

[td]Mana: 100 -> 60[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Friendly Deathknight[/td]

[td]Number needed: 20 -> 15[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Pet Thorny[/td]

[td]Number needed: 15 -> 11[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Faithful 54MUR41[/td]

[td]Number needed: 6 -> 5[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Faithful Purr-Meow[/td]

[td]Cooldown: 10 -> 16[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Last Word (Brawl)[/td]

[td]Effect: 100 -> 60[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

King of the Hill Season 4 Results

THE WINNERS:

[table]

[tr]

[th]1.🥇AwesomeFool[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2.🥈WaterInAMelon[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]3.🥉Puny Izard[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Congratulations, puny humans! Special medals have been added to your nickname on the KotH leaderboards.

Season 5 starts now and ends on January 19th at 4 pm UTC.

Join the community to share feedback with us and chat with other puny humans just like you:

Discord

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Reddit