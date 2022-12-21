Christmas Decor, Community Mutations | King of the Hill Season 5

UPDATE 1.3
Tremble before me, humans! I bring you monstrous new mutations. And a Christmas tree.
• New Mutations—Including Community Ones! •
In this update, we added the player-created mutations that won the Community Mutation Contest:
- Impostor by The real GOW - The Trickster who currently has the most health teleports behind the farthest enemy and disguises themself as an enemy unit. Their first attack deals 100% increased damage.
- Newbie's Luck by Knifehunter - When you enter a new room, Newbies have a 20% chance to find 5 food or a 5% chance per Newbie to find a common item.
- Faster Than Bullets by spudiiman - Get 15 or 5 tokens at the end of a level if you manage to win all the fights in 40 sec. or 100 sec. accordingly. Mutations will take effect on the next level after you get them. (❗The name of this mutation was changed; the description was adapted to the game during the implementation process.❗)
We also added 8 other mutations! We hope they'll be jumping off points for your new strategies:
- Tentaclephobia - Summoning tentacles inflicts Fear on a random enemy for 2s;
- Guard - A random Fencer gets +40 damage for each Newbie on your team at the start of a fight;
- Cult Leader - A random Cultist gets +30 armor for each Fighter on your team at the start of a fight;
- Guardian of the Order - A random Mage gets +10% armor for each Tank on your team at the start of a fight;
- Serum of Strength - A random Tank gets +5% for each Egghead on your team at the start of a fight;
- Thrower Talisman - A random Healer gets +10% magic damage for each Thrower on your team at the start of a fight;
- Healer Talisman - A random Thrower gets +5% magic damage for each Healer on your team at the start of a fight;
- Retaliation - Fighters get +5% attack for each ally with less than 50% health;
- Compensation - units of a random class get +50 armor for each ally with less than 20% health.
• Other Changes •
- Added a new button that lets you reroll the stock in any \"shop\";
- Changed some values in the \"secret mechanic\". No details here, since it's secret! But these changes will definitely be felt by those competing to be King of the Hill;
- Updated the in-game wiki - you'll now find information on \"buttons\" in there... and a little about the dev team too ;)
- Starting next season, players who place first in their group in King of the Hill will skip a league as they move up (if possible);
- We re-reworked the top-tier Shooter item. Its ability has 8 shots again, but now they only deal 50% damage;
- And finally, we put up holiday decorations! Bye 2022. Be nice to us, 2023!
• Balance Changes (Random Mutations) •
[table]
[tr]
[th]Mutation[/th]
[th]Change[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Stun[/td]
[td]Mana: 40 -> 20[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mana Burn[/td]
[td]Effect: 30 -> 50[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Toxic Bandages[/td]
[td]Total damage: 250 -> 350[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Shockwave[/td]
[td]Mana: 100 -> 60[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Friendly Deathknight[/td]
[td]Number needed: 20 -> 15[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Pet Thorny[/td]
[td]Number needed: 15 -> 11[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Faithful 54MUR41[/td]
[td]Number needed: 6 -> 5[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Faithful Purr-Meow[/td]
[td]Cooldown: 10 -> 16[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Last Word (Brawl)[/td]
[td]Effect: 100 -> 60[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
King of the Hill Season 4 Results
THE WINNERS:
[table]
[tr]
[th]1.🥇AwesomeFool[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]2.🥈WaterInAMelon[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]3.🥉Puny Izard[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Congratulations, puny humans! Special medals have been added to your nickname on the KotH leaderboards.
Season 5 starts now and ends on January 19th at 4 pm UTC.
Join the community to share feedback with us and chat with other puny humans just like you:
Discord
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Reddit
