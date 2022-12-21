 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 21 December 2022

Christmas Decor, Community Mutations | King of the Hill Season 5

Share · View all patches · Build 10186539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE 1.3


Tremble before me, humans! I bring you monstrous new mutations. And a Christmas tree.

• New Mutations—Including Community Ones! •

In this update, we added the player-created mutations that won the Community Mutation Contest:

  • Impostor by The real GOW - The Trickster who currently has the most health teleports behind the farthest enemy and disguises themself as an enemy unit. Their first attack deals 100% increased damage.
  • Newbie's Luck by Knifehunter - When you enter a new room, Newbies have a 20% chance to find 5 food or a 5% chance per Newbie to find a common item.
  • Faster Than Bullets by spudiiman - Get 15 or 5 tokens at the end of a level if you manage to win all the fights in 40 sec. or 100 sec. accordingly. Mutations will take effect on the next level after you get them. (❗The name of this mutation was changed; the description was adapted to the game during the implementation process.❗)

We also added 8 other mutations! We hope they'll be jumping off points for your new strategies:

  • Tentaclephobia - Summoning tentacles inflicts Fear on a random enemy for 2s;
  • Guard - A random Fencer gets +40 damage for each Newbie on your team at the start of a fight;
  • Cult Leader - A random Cultist gets +30 armor for each Fighter on your team at the start of a fight;
  • Guardian of the Order - A random Mage gets +10% armor for each Tank on your team at the start of a fight;
  • Serum of Strength - A random Tank gets +5% for each Egghead on your team at the start of a fight;
  • Thrower Talisman - A random Healer gets +10% magic damage for each Thrower on your team at the start of a fight;
  • Healer Talisman - A random Thrower gets +5% magic damage for each Healer on your team at the start of a fight;
  • Retaliation - Fighters get +5% attack for each ally with less than 50% health;
  • Compensation - units of a random class get +50 armor for each ally with less than 20% health.
• Other Changes •
  • Added a new button that lets you reroll the stock in any \"shop\";
  • Changed some values in the \"secret mechanic\". No details here, since it's secret! But these changes will definitely be felt by those competing to be King of the Hill;
  • Updated the in-game wiki - you'll now find information on \"buttons\" in there... and a little about the dev team too ;)
  • Starting next season, players who place first in their group in King of the Hill will skip a league as they move up (if possible);
  • We re-reworked the top-tier Shooter item. Its ability has 8 shots again, but now they only deal 50% damage;
  • And finally, we put up holiday decorations! Bye 2022. Be nice to us, 2023!
• Balance Changes (Random Mutations) •

[table]
[tr]
[th]Mutation[/th]
[th]Change[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Stun[/td]
[td]Mana: 40 -> 20[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mana Burn[/td]
[td]Effect: 30 -> 50[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Toxic Bandages[/td]
[td]Total damage: 250 -> 350[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Shockwave[/td]
[td]Mana: 100 -> 60[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Friendly Deathknight[/td]
[td]Number needed: 20 -> 15[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Pet Thorny[/td]
[td]Number needed: 15 -> 11[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Faithful 54MUR41[/td]
[td]Number needed: 6 -> 5[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Faithful Purr-Meow[/td]
[td]Cooldown: 10 -> 16[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Last Word (Brawl)[/td]
[td]Effect: 100 -> 60[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

King of the Hill Season 4 Results

THE WINNERS:

[table]
[tr]
[th]1.🥇AwesomeFool[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]2.🥈WaterInAMelon[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]3.🥉Puny Izard[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

Congratulations, puny humans! Special medals have been added to your nickname on the KotH leaderboards.

Season 5 starts now and ends on January 19th at 4 pm UTC.

Join the community to share feedback with us and chat with other puny humans just like you:

Discord
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Reddit

Changed files in this update

Despot's Game Content Depot 1227281
  • Loading history…
Despot's Game Content: MacOS Depot 1227282
  • Loading history…
Despot's Game Content: Linux Depot 1227283
  • Loading history…
Depot 2089800
  • Loading history…
Depot 2089801
  • Loading history…
Depot 2089802
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link