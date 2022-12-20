The Tenants - Winter Update

Happy Holidays, Landlords!

Santa had a long rest building up to the holidays this year and entrusted his elves with ensuring everything was in order. However, when Christmas Pops came to his factory to see the progress, he realized they had done, well, pretty much nothing! Now he needs you to become a trusty elf and help him bring the holiday joy back to the districts of Wondersville. Will you take on the challenge and rise as an elf to restore faith in the old man's heart again?

If you want to meet Santa and become his helper, update the game today, and you'll find his workshop in the Slums. You really can't miss it.

While playing, keep an eye out for the limited-time Elite Contract at Arctic Circle 24/1 to take Santa's offer to help him out, and show us your Festive creations!

To learn more about the Winter Community Contest, go here: clicky clicky

Of course, it wouldn't be a proper update without new gameplay additions and content, and we've got that plenty as well!

Fishing With Steve

You must have heard Steve mention fishing before, but how come he has never asked you out, right? Well, today, as sort of an experiment, we are adding a fishing minigame as a new phone app in The Tenants. With it being the first iteration, we would love to hear your feedback on it and perhaps some ideas on how to change it.

Fishing With Steve allows you to fish in three different locations, each featuring different fish species. Don't be surprised, though, when you find out your own tenants are staying up late playing FWS, trying to beat your high score, all the while avoiding to pay rent. Overtaking them on the leaderboard might yield you some cool rewards!

New Creative Mode settings

By popular demand, we're finally adding a true sandbox mode to The Tenants. Starting now, you can create a new Creative mode game with all of the game's content unlocked from the get-go. Max player level, all furniture items right there to fiddle with, a truckload of cash on hand, and most importantly, no pesky tutorials blocking your expanse. Also, the "no property limits" option finally works as intended, so there's that!

Additionally, we plan to implement a way to convert Landlord mode save files to Creative mode for the players that don't want to start over. However, this will come in a further update.

New items

To spice things up for this festive season, we are adding three new sets to the game, available to everyone! There are new Christmas decorations for your yard area and a party set worthy of a proper New Year's ball.

Finally, together with the recent community event's winner, Blu, we've created a unique set full of interesting decoration items for all fans of reptiles and marsupials. Everyone needs a bit of cuteness in their apartment, so be sure to give them some love!

On behalf of everyone at Ancient Forge, we would like to wish you all the best this holiday season. Be sure to spend some time with your loved ones, and afterward, we hope to see you together with us in Wondersville for the festive celebrations! ːwinter2019happyyulː

Full Patch Notes

Winter

Christmas Pops is back with a new time-limited elite contract and a community event!

Adorned Wondersville with festive decorations all around the game and the main menu.

Elves now walk the streets of Wondersville.

Uncle Steve took it upon himself to dress as Santa for all tenants.

Added the option to disable seasonal environment.

Features

Implemented a new phone app: Fishing With Steve.

Implemented new creative settings (full sandbox mode that unlocks all content, more starting money options).

Implemented an option to quickly sell everything in player owned apartments.

Implemented a pin system for favorite items.

Content

Added a new item set: Reptilia And Marsupial, co-designed by the winner of the Halloween renovation contest - Blu.

Added a new item set: Outdoor Christmas Inflatables.

Added a new item set: Happy New Year.

General

Added an option to browse agents before replacing an existing one.

Agents now take care of tenants' trash while working.

Outlets UI will now also display unavailable outlets.

Sampling items will now also correctly copy the color variant.

Added a portal front door to the Nerd House in the Suburbs.

Bug fixes

Fixed the "no property limit" setting to actually allow for an unlimited number of properties.

Fixed cashflow calculation inaccuracies.

Fixed an issue with Target Cards.

Fixed issues related to the sprinkler malfunction event.

Fixed an issue with the pest event tutorial.

Thank you,

Ancient Forge