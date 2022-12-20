Warsim Early Access Release Update (209 features)

This is it, finally out of early access! It's a technicality that it's been in EA for so long but until the unfinished parts were all added I didn't consider it complete, and unfortunately back in 2017 I had myself a great number of loose ends, and spent a lot of time making new ones and expanding the game instead of closing those previous ones! Worth it? I think so. Without further ado here's the update!

The Dunelands is finally added! This was the last region of the game that was unfinished. There is a lot of new content so I've broken it down into sub categories.

The Dunelord's Hold (24 features)

The Dunelord's Hold is the seat of power in the Dunelands, the mysterious and powerful Dunelord rules with an Iron fist over this strange society.

Added new location the Dunelord's Hold

Added ability to speak to the guard before entering the hold

Added ability to challenge the guard in a fight to enter the hold

Added ability to attack Dunelord's Hold

Added ability to hire Dune Champion from the Champion post

Made cost of hiring Dune Champion 0 gold if you own the Dunelord's Hold

Added fight pit to Dunelord's Hold

Added ability to hire pit fighter winners if you are the Dunelord

Added special pre fight greeting if you are the Dunelord

Added new tavern 'The Hobblin' Goblin'

Added ability to drink local ale (1 gold)

Added ability to speak to Bartender 'Gork Gorkvar' (9 dialogues)

Added ability to speak to local drinking Berz Zerka (9 dialogues)

Added ability to play rock paper scissors in hobblin' goblin

Added ability to speak to a local dunelander

Added ability to destroy Dunelord's Hold if you own it

Added treasure fighter pit to the Dunelord's Hold

Added ability to pay 100 gold to challenge a fighter for a treasure

Added ability to visit the Dunelord's Longhouse

Added ability to speak to Dunelord's guard

Added ability to challenge Dunelord's Longhouse guard to enter

Added ability to speak to the Dunelord

Added ability to challenge the Dunelord for control of the hold

Added ability to sit on the Dunelord's throne if you takeover the hold

Sinking Sandhole Changes (4 features)

One of the earliest exploration locations in Warsim, now there's a little more to it!

Added text that tracks how many people you've sent into the sinking sandhole

Added event for putting 10 soldiers total in the sandhole

Added new location the Corpseplug

Added random loot item gained when filling the sandhole

Clarence the Hood (6 features)

This wonderful one eyed chap can be found roaming the Dunes selling slaves.

Added Clarence the Hood a travelling Inbred Halfling and slaver to Dunelands

Made Clarence each year choose one of 5 locations to set up in

Added Clarence gains 1-5 slaves per year to sell (for 6 gold each)

Added 6 dialogues to Clarence

Added a semi secret dialogue to clarence (just ask what are you twice)

Added ability to kill clarence

Clarence the Hoods true origins - https://www.reddit.com/r/WarsimRpg/comments/lbl6l5/there_are_trillions_of_possible_characters_in/

The Travelling Dunewarriors (6 features)

These guys can be found wandering the dunes beating the crap out of eachother.

Added travelling Dunewarriors fight pit

Made Dunewarriors each year choose one of 5 locations to set up in

Added ability to watch brawls with Dunewarriors

Added ability to talk to a random Dunewarrior

Added 4 AI written Dunewarrior dialogues

Added 14 non AI Dunewarrior dialogues

Snatchsand Village (14 features)

One of the two villages in the region, this one has a local trader and little else.

Added new location 'Snatchsand Village'

Added ability to recruit peasants from the village

Added ability to speak to village elder

Added 9 dialogues for village elder

Added Fog Ferret poem to Snatchsand village (credit Acrot + Sirc)

Added Snatchsand trader location

Added ability to speak to the Snatchsand trader

Added ability to buy loot boxes from snatchsand trader

Added ability to raid Snatchsand village

Added Snatchsand refugee sign to High Dunes if you raid the village

Added Snatchsand refugee camp to High Dunes if you raid the village

Added ability to force recruit the refugees as peasants (40-240 peasants)

Added ability to wipe out refugees (some small loot)

Added unlockable peasant recruitment in the new recruitment system

Calmsands Village (8 features)

The other village, this little place has stone skipping at least!

Added new location 'Calmsands Village'

Added ability to recruit peasants from the village

Added ability to speak to village elder

Added 9 dialogues for village elder

Added ability to speak to local fisherman

Added ability to skip stone off the Dune's Edge

Added ability to raid Snatchsand village

Added unlockable peasant recruitment in the new recruitment system

The Dunereaver Gang (4 features)

The last of the roaming groups in the Duneland, these bandits can be stopped only with a duel to the death.

Added Gabe the Tall and the Dunereaver's gang to the Dunelands

Made Gabe the Tall each year choose one of 5 locations to set up in

Added ability to speak to Gabe the tall (6 dialogues)

Added the ability to challenge Gabe for control of his 50 troops (for 1000 gold)

Open locations (12 features)

These are all the remaining locations, most of whom can be occupied by the roaming groups.

Added new location 'High Dunes'

Added ability to admire the high dunes

Added new location 'Low Dunes'

Added ability to admire the low dunes

Added new location 'The Flatsands'

Added ability to admire the flatsands

Added new location 'Rocky Dunes'

Added ability to forage for cool rocks in the rocky dunes

Added rare odds of finding gold coin in the rocky dunes when foraging

Added 6 different rock finding screens when foraging for rocks

Added new location 'Calm Sands'

Added ability to listen to the winds on the calm sands

NON DUNELANDS STUFF

CHAMPION RECRUITMENT EXPANDED (7 features)

Thought about this while generating some champions in a playthrough, thought it would be a nice expansion on the system for players looking to get some tough champions!

Added new option screen when scouting for new champions

Made option to invite champions cost 200 gold instead of 1000 gold

Added option to invite warriors of esteem (400 gold) (minimum of 100 battlescore each)

Added option to scout for great warriors (600 gold) (minimum of 125 battlescore each)

Added option to scout for worthy heroes (800 gold) (minimum of 150 battlescore each)

Added option to scout for the most esteemed champions (1000 gold) (minimum of 175 battlescore each)

Added option to scout for the best of the best (2500 gold) (minimum of 200 battlescore each)

RECRUITMENT OVERHAUL (25 features)

This was suggested by a number of people and in a recent playthrough I couldn't shake the feeling of tediousness having to go and recruit these units in person in the world, which in the end made me stop bothering at all... Well QUALITY OF LIFE BABY! Now you can do it all from the recruitment menu! This was a bastard to code but ultimately it was worth it :)

Added new submenus for recruiting different unit types

Added cheat code 69 to main hiring menu to unlock all recruit options

Added ability to recruit from Smallhaven once recruited from in person

Added ability to recruit from Rihhm once recruited from in person

Added ability to hire Blackmarket Scum once hired from in person

Added ability to recruit from Shaian once recruited from in person

Added ability to recruit from Darkdale once recruited from in person

Added ability to recruit from Snatchsand once recruited from in person

Added ability to recruit from Calm Sands once recruited from in person

Added ability to hire bandits from Northern Merc Post once hired from in person

Added ability to hire soldiers from Northern merc post once hired from in person

Added ability to hire from the combat academy once hired from in person

Added ability to recruit huntsmen once recruited from in person

Added ability to hire drylands nomad mercs once hired from in person

Added ability to hire holy order knights once hired from in person

Added ability to hire Blackmarket mercs once hired from in person

Added ability to hire Bentha's mercs once hired from in person

Added ability to hire Thickblood mercs once hired from in person

Added ability to hire Goblinwood Berserker mercs once hired from in person

Added ability to recruit Uktak goblins once recruited from in person

Added ability to recruit Goblinwood goblins once recruited from in person

Added ability to recruit by asking in the Blackmarket once recruited from in person

Added ability to hire foreign mercs from the Adventurer's Quarter once hired from in person

Added ability to hire foreign mercs from the Darkdale Merc post once hired from in person

Added cheat code 69 to each sub hiring menu to unlock that set of recruitment options

PLAYER NAME GENERATOR IMPROVEMENTS (3 features)

A player recently made a good point about how when they generate a random name after choosing a custom title it automatically generates only masculine names, whereas if you choose queen you get the feminine name options. I had a little look into this and have just made a simple solution that expands options for all players, now you can choose to generate feminine and masculine names for your character until you find one you like regardless of title choice!

Added new feminine name generator for any player title choice (credit Lisab)

Added new masculine name generated for any player title choice

Remove title gated name generator system

ALLY FINANCIAL AID EXPANSION (8 features)

Just a light expansion on how this system works so your big rich allies arent just giving you a measly 100 gold. All spurred on after a bug report got me looking in the area.

Fixed allied kingdoms with under 100 gold but more gold than you go into debt giving you financial aid (credit Darrthscorrp)

Added new gift level system for ally diplomacy

Added kingdoms with under 100 gold give you all their gold

Added kingdoms with under 5000 gold give you a small coffer of 100 gold

Added kingdoms with under 10000 gold give you a modest coffer of 250 gold

Added kingdoms with under 100k gold give you a coffer of 500 gold

Added kingdoms with under 1mill gold give you a large coffer of 1k gold

Added kingdoms with 1mill of more gold give you a huge coffer of 10k gold

RENAME YOUR CHAMPIONS (1 feature)

Literally popped into my head while playtesting that you should have this ability, and boy is it fun to mess around with and see Galbar McFuckwad slaying it on the battlefield!

Added ability to rename any of your champions in the staff and hire screen

DEATH IMPROVED (9 features)

Getting a game over screen in Warsim has always been a bit lackluster, I've tried to improve this a lot more, give you more specific explanation of your death, and... A very interesting interaction with Death itself.

Added new dynamic text when you hit a gameover screen explaining how you died (credit Gronn)

Added new random event system if player has no troops or no land gameover

Added stabbed by general gameover event

Added lone warrior murder gameover event

Added madmans revenge gameover event

Added widow's revenge gameover event

Added mob of peasants gameover event

Added ability to talk to death at gameover screen

Added ability to play biggleroll with death at gameover screen

Tournament Bet Expansion (5 features)

After checking out a bug with arena tourney betting not counting towards the main bet pool I decided to mix th ebest of both worlds, tournaments now add to the total bet pool whether made by your or the arena owner! More to win, or more to lose? Good luck :)

Fixed tournament betting not deducting gold from the Arena betting pool if you win

Added +1000 gold to arena betting pool during 8 man tournaments

Added +2000 gold to arena betting pool during 16 man tournaments

Added +3000 gold to arena betting pool during 32 man tournaments

Added +5000 gold to arena betting pool during grand tournaments

STEWARD REPORTS (7 features)

After a mysterious bug which was reducing gold between ending turn and the combat phase happened, I found out it was the steward dealing with the throne room and in the process of fixing the bug I expanded this system so that now, if you want to see it, you'll get reports of what your steward has been up to!

Fixed throne room steward report mislabels southern map as northern map

Made throne room steward report now show the cost of purchased maps

Reworked the display of the throne room steward reports

Fixed Steward spends your money on maps even if you have none

Added end of turn steward report before combat

Added ability to tell steward to stop giving you reports

Added new option to control end of turn steward reports in steward options on staff screen

BUGFIXES (51 bug fixes)

This was the biggest chunk of effort after the Dunelands, I spent an ungodly amount of time hunting the most obscure troublesome bugs from my lists and even discovered new ones in the process, after a ton of fixes and testing I can thankfully say all of the below listed ones are solved. Thank you to the many many people who are responsible for putting most of these on my radar, you guys are legends!

Fixed issue with Gift giving townsman event sometimes breaking and spawning with no text (credit Critical Failure)

Fixed Reatreating from or losing Shallowrock Mine battle still results in victory (Credit Darrthscorrp)

Fixed text bug with adventurers attack system

Fixed bug with adventurer groups data not overwriting if saved over before (credit EnergiserSisyphus)

Fixed turn skipping bug when ordering prisoners to brawl

Fixed adventurer group name bug causing names like 'Vonrinzub'sSlavemaker Adventuring Company'

Fixed no blocked out option when no soldiers to send across sinking sandhole

Fixed Sinking sandhole sfx

Fixed bug where Nemak refers to himself as Thundil (Credit Soadsod)

Fixed issue with Baiaa maze room door references (credit Soadsod)

Fixed text bugs with Baiaa maze map (credit Soadsod)

Fixed text bug with gohrans artifacts

Fixed bug with Blackmarket bandit recruitment

Fixed bug with kingdom leader forming refugee group being duplicated

Fixed undead horde showing up as a faction to attack even if they have no troops

Fixed hiring slave revolt doesn't give you the troops (Credit Weng Hang Lok)

Fixed animal fight pit not using the new combat system

Fixed bug where falling back from bad weather instantly won battle for you (credit Omer)

Fixed text bug when repelled from the demon gate

Fixed anti-slaver mercs offering to join you in throne room even if you have slaves (credit The Hat)

Fixed anti goblin-slaver mercs offering to join you in throne room even if you have goblin slavery legal (credit The Hat)

Fixed anti-demonic mercs offering to join you in throne room even if you serve the overlord (credit The Hat)

Fixed 10 text bugs in artifact market hire screens

Fixed text colour issues with Saroth tower

Fixed tutorial screen for kingdom reports showing incorrect image (credit Atomix)

Fixed bug with Merc groups charging invasion fees even if sent on something else (credit u/thebestroll)

Fixed they group is dead text bug (credit Xander)

Fixed negative years of service for independent lords (many reports, thanks guys!)

Fixed 'the outmatch us' text bug (credit minty)

Fixed 'the outmatch us' text bug (credit minty)

Fixed asking why a foreign unit wants to join you forces the game to always then give you units from kingdom 1 (credit yodkjsmkf, Streuhand, and Moireach)

Fixed text bug in encounter set list

Fixed typo in Chief name suffix (credit Blue Sky)

Fixed destroying a merc group didn't wipe their merc slots hostility to you leading to new groups holding the resentments of older groups (credit Blue Sky)

Fixed 'Hall of game' typo (credit Blue Sky)

Fixed typo with the Poisonous name suffix (credit Blue Sky)

Fixed double your text bug with palisade notification (credit Minty)

Fixed Bandit Smuggler Den uses the old combat system

Fixed bug hunter bug (irony) (credit Defender)

Fixed issue with battlescore being so high that it enters the negative

Fixed goblinwood revisitable after being destroyed bug (credit u/Kleenexorz)

Fixed adventurer group giving half their gold to you as an ally doesn't show on the turn report gold gain total

Fixed pest group pillaged gold doesn't appear on the turn report gold loss total

Fixed Bandit Horde gold gift amount doesn't appear on the turn report gold gain total

Fixed Phenor's gift item value doesn't appear on the turn report gold gain total

Fixed Blackmarket soldier wages being paid twice

Fixed Bandit Scourge costs double if you capture all bandits

Fixed Gold Road Guardians not quitting when you can't afford them but instead putting you into negative gold

Fixed Hlok Mine income not giving the player the extra gold gained by road upgrades but reporting it in the turn report leading to a discrpancy in end of turn gold

Fixed Monfort Mine income not giving the player the extra gold gained by road upgrades but reporting it in the turn report leading to a discrpancy in end of turn gold

Fixed Shallowrock Mine income not giving the player the extra gold gained by road upgrades but reporting it in the turn report leading to a discrpancy in end of turn gold

EVERYTHING ELSE (15 features)

And lastly, some loose stuff that doesn't fit anywhere else

Added special alternate demon mirror scene if you have betrayed the overlord (credit Waldo)

Added strength breakdown system to independent kingdom leaders

Added strength breakdown system to adventurer group leaders

Added new dialogue with bluetrii stall seller if farm is owned (credit Omer)

Added new dialogue with bluetrii stall seller if farm is destroyed (credit Omer)

Added new main bluetrii stall text if farm is owned (credit Omer)

Moved barren land option to kingdom upgrades screen

Added ability to hire gold road guards from the same screen gold roads are bought on (credit Defender)

Added alternate text for gold road purchased text if you have the guards

Added independent leader personality to shadow assassin screen information (Credit Defender)

Increased cost of Demonic Shield by 200k (credit Defender)

Added new text for new lords generated for their kingdoms newly gained lands

Added new secret code 6969 to give 999999 of soldiers peasants and knights for testing

Added pop up screen before demons end the game letting you know they've arrived (credit Struggler)

Added extra text when sacrifice has been made at demon totem as demonic ruler (Credit LXI Energizer Sisyphus)

WHAT'S NEXT

A Pint? A mirror to take a long hard look at myself and say the Warsim I started back in 2015 is finally released... But in all seriousness I can't thank everyone enough for the support and love Warsim has had in the last 7-8 years, going from a hobby test project to 40k copies sold and my dream job a reality.

Thank you all very much!

Huw <3