Update 54 for cyubeVR is live! Objectives, and more!

Hey everyone, Update 54 for cyubeVR is live!

This update adds 75 objectives to the game, improves the graphics of the night sky and grass, and adds many more improvements, optimizations and bugfixes!

And Merry Christmas! Santa was generous this year, until December 31 you can find christmas presents with valuable items in your cyubeVR world! More about that below.

Let's take a look at the long list of changes first, and after that, let's get into more detail for the biggest changes!



**

Added 75 Objectives to the game!

Added a new achievement for unlocking all objectives

Improved visuals of the stars in the sky, and added a new option on the "Sky Quality" setting

Improved the grass and dirt side texture

Further optimized the view distance fog code, making it ~25% faster

Christmas presents can now also contain Starstones, Shimmertiles and Cloaknuggets

Christmas presents and easter eggs now also support gravity gloves

Improved the visuals of the green "valid crafting recipe" particles.

Made the grass/dirt side texture, and starstone, look better during snow

Added 4 new stats in the "Stats" tab of the Briefcase

Rearranged the order of the stats in the "Stats" tab of the Briefcase

The items in christmas presents now depend on which objectives the player has already unlocked

Added "Razer Cortex" warning to the main menu

Added new INI setting in the Game.ini: WalkingSpeedOverdrive=0

Made bucket flying more smooth

Reduced speed of clouds and aurora in the sky

Added new screenshots to the community screenshot showcase in the main menu

The focus warning is now disabled by default

Moved the "Can't modify world here yet" warning a bit further down, so that it does not overlap

Added C drive space warning to the main menu

Fixed tiling of custom blocks with normal maps

Fixed UI pointer intersection being incorrect on mod widgets

Fixed a crash when DLSS is active

Fixed torch recipe showing the recipe for a cloaked torch, not a normal torch

Fixed torch recoloring not working correctly

Fixed christmas presents and easter eggs behaving a bit weirdly regarding when they can be collected

Fixed cloaked rainbow torch not looking correct

**



Objectives!

There is a new tab in the briefcase now: "Objectives". One small tab in the briefcase, one giant leap for the game!

So, in this new tab, the game now shows you objectives that you can choose to follow. cyubeVR is a sandbox game that gives you complete freedom to do whatever you want, but there is a certain progression in the game that makes sense to complete, like getting better tools, getting crystals and using them, etc. Sometimes you might feel like you don't quite know what is the next thing to do that would make sense regarding the progression of the game, so that's where these new objectives now come in! They'll give every player from now on a useful sense of direction whenever required.

These objectives are basically also an of interactive tutorial, as the first few objectives cover all the basics you need to know about how the important mechanics of the game work.

There are a total of 75 objectives in the game now, starting with the very simple objective of "Open the Briefcase" and ending with much more difficult objectives ;) It will be interesting to see how many players will succeed all the objectives!

There also is a new achievement now that you get when succeeding all the objectives in the game.

Improved visuals of the night sky

Stars in the sky look much prettier now compared to before! Especially on high-resolution VR headsets, it's a massive difference :) Here's an before/after comparison:

Before:

After:

If you set the "Sky Quality" setting to "Low", you still see the old stars. On "Good" and "Best" you see the new stars. So you can compare it yourself in the game and see how much nicer the new stars look!

Christmas Presents!

It's this time of the year again! Every year at this time, there's a special seasonal event going on in your cyubeVR world: Santa flew over your world and gave you a ton of christmas presents that you can find now! Some of Santas helpers even hid christmas presents in some of your chests :)

The christmas presents have been further improved this year, they can can now be collected with gravity gloves, collecting them is easier, and they contain a bigger variety of items, including the new Starstone, Shimmertiles and Cloaknuggets that were added with the recent Update 53! So make sure to go on a hunt for christmas presents in your cyubeVR world between December 18 and December 31!

Oh, and deer also have red noses in cyubeVR during this time ;)

