Update 1.5 - Spacelines Holiday Special

Greetings, space travelers!

The merriest time of the year is upon us, and we've wrapped up a jolly update to get you in the mood for the festivities!

During the month of December, not only will your favorite spaceships and spaceports be festively decorated for the holidays, but also for a limited time only enterprising space stewards will be able to find exclusive season-themed unlockables in lost parcels throughout the galaxy!

The Spacelines team wishes you all Happy Holidays! Enjoy!