Spacelines From The Far Out update for 20 December 2022

Update 1.5 - Spacelines Holiday Special

Update 1.5 - Spacelines Holiday Special

Build 10186336

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, space travelers!

The merriest time of the year is upon us, and we've wrapped up a jolly update to get you in the mood for the festivities!

During the month of December, not only will your favorite spaceships and spaceports be festively decorated for the holidays, but also for a limited time only enterprising space stewards will be able to find exclusive season-themed unlockables in lost parcels throughout the galaxy!

The Spacelines team wishes you all Happy Holidays! Enjoy!

