Project Apocalypse v1.0 released!

Attention all base-building fans! Project Apocalypse is finally here!

In this post-apocalyptic game, you'll have the opportunity to build and manage a camp of survivors, facing off against the dangers of a world overrun by the infected. With two game modes (Survival and Sandbox), 15 different buildings to choose from, and a fully-featured trade and production system, there's plenty to keep you busy as you work to build the ultimate camp.

After a successful Early Access period of 1.5 years, Project Apocalypse is now complete and ready for you to dive in. Whether you're a seasoned base-building pro or new to the genre, this game has something for everyone.

So what are you waiting for? Head over to the forum to suggest new features, and stay tuned for updates as we develop and improve the game. We can't wait for you to join us in the post-apocalyptic world of Project Apocalypse!