Build 10186232 · Last edited 22 December 2022

The Accessory Update is now here, just in time for the Steam Winter Sale!

Features:

Ten new silly accessories for you to unlock, including bunny ears, a santa hat, boots, and... a bucket?

Localization added for Spanish, French, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

Bugfixes and tweaks.

Cat Herder will also be on sale for the duration of the event. Enjoy!