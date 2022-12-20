Update 1.2 - Less winter, more roller coaster

Hi,
The year is coming to an end and we have an update for you!
Rollercoaster skins
You can make your coasters, using car theming, even more appealing.
New coaster type
We've added a new roller coaster type that promises plenty of exciting rides for your visitors. The cars have physically rotating gondolas mounted.
New ride: Reacher
You can now find another ride in the game, a high ride called Reacher.
New CyR parts
We've also added new parts for CyR that will let you build even more exciting rides. In particular, two tower variants.
Other changes
Added
- New coaster templates with the new coaster type.
- Added new supporter names. Thanks to everyone who supported us!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1666380/Indoorlands__Supporter_Edition/
Improved
- You can now copy and paste parts with CTRL-C and CTRL-V. So you can also replace parts at the origin by copying, deleting and pasting into the new structure.
- Supporter names now appear in credits
- Some small performance improvements
Fixed
- Small memory leak on every cleaning process
- The walls at the 4D-Cinema were always on top
- Tooltip from cleaning tool was not localized
We hope you like the update. Let us know. Thanks to everyone who submitted feedback! Also feel free to come to our Discord server ( https://discord.gg/2X8WWaK ). Otherwise: you can still submit bug reports and feedback in-game at any time by pressing the button with the bug in the top left corner of the game.
- Your Team Pixelsplit
