0.2.2 | Patch Notes - New & Improved Sker Pass!

Thank you for all the love, support and feedback for Sker Ritual's Episode Two: The Ashes of Sker Hotel. Before our hard-working devs pack up for the holidays, we wanted to give you our last patch update for 2022 that is coming soon...including our new and improved Sker Pass! Find out all the details below.

New!

Added a second Sker Pass for "The Ashes of Sker Hotel" with 25 Levels & 26 Rewards

Added an extra ability to the Isaac fight

You can now pick which Sker Pass you earn experience points towards, if your active Pass has reached Max Level, the earned experience will go to the next highest level Pass

You can now use your voice line when you're dead and other players can hear it

You will no longer hear footsteps when you or other players are Ghosts

Added an Objective Marker leading to Abraham when you're asked to defeat him

Bug Fixes and Changes

Changed the task in "Into The Void" to require the player to be in the spotlight while killing enemies instead of the enemies

Bosses are now unaffected by abilities that slow down their movement speed

Changed the "Shock n Load" perk to trigger the effect when a reload has finished instead of started

Fixed broken navigation in "The Void" area in "The Ashes of Sker Hotel"

Fixed several instances of enemies getting stuck in other areas in "The Ashes of Sker Hotel" when using the teleporter

Fixed Rat Parts not disappearing for other players online if a player has picked one up

Fixed an issue where going down to the furnace without picking up the cannister for the first objective would break the objective

Fixed an issue where interaction the Teleport Navigation System was enabled earlier than expected and broke the objective if used earlier

Removed Inactivity throwing you back to the menu when playing in Solo (you will still go into Offline mode)

Changed the smoke wall color infront of Abraham to be White so it doesn't get confused with green walls for enemy spawn points

Fixed a bug that caused a crash when using Invincibility ontop of a Heated Platform during the "Abraham" boss fight

Fixed a bug causing enemies to disappear when trying to reach the nearest player

Fixed an issue causing Ambient Audio to be missing in certain areas

Fixed a line break in the Objective UI for languages where "Progress" is a slightly longer word

Fixed a bug allowing you to upgrade your Lantern on "The Laughing Policeman's Super Charger"

Please do also see our list of known issues here.

