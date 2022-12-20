New Solo Mode without AI/partner

We are introducing a simpler Solo mode, where you don't have to protect or carry your partner. It's just you and danger!
Don't forget you can customize a game to make it easier/harder to your liking too! Just go to Custom Game in any mode.
Full release notes
Added
- Introducing a new Solo No AI mode where you don't have to protect your partner. Instead the partner is stolen by the ghost. All other modes remain in the game too.
- Added leaderboards for solo No AI (including daily pyramid no partner)
- Added select dialog for VS mode
Modified
- The first time you boot the game, you can now select with Solo No AI, Solo With AI, or Coop. Previously it would boot you immediately into Solo With AI.
- Tweaked tutorial for Solo No AI, so that partner is stolen by ghost in tutorial
Fixed
- Do not allow interaction in vault dialog while it's animating
- When player is some text, and player jumps, remove the text being said as it could be covering some enemy
- Fix for when grabbing a dead body while its still in mid-air, it would be positioned in a wrong layer making it carried behind the player (almost invisible on some items)
- Show checkmark when you get the key
