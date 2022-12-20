New Solo Mode without AI/partner

We are introducing a simpler Solo mode, where you don't have to protect or carry your partner. It's just you and danger!

Don't forget you can customize a game to make it easier/harder to your liking too! Just go to Custom Game in any mode.

Full release notes

Added

Introducing a new Solo No AI mode where you don't have to protect your partner. Instead the partner is stolen by the ghost. All other modes remain in the game too.

Added leaderboards for solo No AI (including daily pyramid no partner)

Added select dialog for VS mode

Modified

The first time you boot the game, you can now select with Solo No AI, Solo With AI, or Coop. Previously it would boot you immediately into Solo With AI.

Tweaked tutorial for Solo No AI, so that partner is stolen by ghost in tutorial

Fixed