Falling Out update for 20 December 2022

New Solo Mode without AI/partner

Falling Out update for 20 December 2022

We are introducing a simpler Solo mode, where you don't have to protect or carry your partner. It's just you and danger!
Don't forget you can customize a game to make it easier/harder to your liking too! Just go to Custom Game in any mode.

Full release notes

Added

  • Introducing a new Solo No AI mode where you don't have to protect your partner. Instead the partner is stolen by the ghost. All other modes remain in the game too.
  • Added leaderboards for solo No AI (including daily pyramid no partner)
  • Added select dialog for VS mode

Modified

  • The first time you boot the game, you can now select with Solo No AI, Solo With AI, or Coop. Previously it would boot you immediately into Solo With AI.
  • Tweaked tutorial for Solo No AI, so that partner is stolen by ghost in tutorial

Fixed

  • Do not allow interaction in vault dialog while it's animating
  • When player is some text, and player jumps, remove the text being said as it could be covering some enemy
  • Fix for when grabbing a dead body while its still in mid-air, it would be positioned in a wrong layer making it carried behind the player (almost invisible on some items)
  • Show checkmark when you get the key

