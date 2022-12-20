Frozenheim v 1.3 - Jarl’s Tournament Update

As dark clouds gather in the skies, so do the clans on the Fjords of Midgard. They all have come to answer the Jarl’s challenge. Many have risen to the occasion, but only one will prevail. Now Thor is beating his hammer and thunder rains down, for the Jarl’s tournament has begun.

Northernfolk!

In the last update we have teased a bit of what we have in store for Frozenheim’s future and today it is time to make a part of that promise a reality with the 1.3 patch. As with the previous patch, we have first and foremost looked into your feedback and tried to implement as much as possible and as an additional holiday treat we have added brand new playable content for you, which we hope will bring you joy this winter! Let’s take a brief look at two new major additions in the newest patch - The Jarl’s Tournament and the Weather system.

What is the Jarl’s Tournament?

It is a new and dynamic game mode which forgoes base building in favor of quick, tactical skirmishes on a specially crafted arena map. Instead of gathering resources and building structures, players will gain each round a limited amount of gold that they can spend on recruiting and upgrading their units and heroes. Once their brand new fighting force is ready, it is time to test its capability against forces of other players or AI opponents. To the victor go the spoils and each victorious player will have a chance to regroup and adapt their warband. This will continue until there is only one warband standing in the arena of the Jarl’s Tournament!

New weather system

We have added a new weather system that enriches the current seasons system that you are already familiar with. Each season, you will encounter varying weather conditions that can either be beneficial or hinder your progress, should you ignore the forecast. Utilize fog to sneak through the enemy lines, take to the seas and set sails with favorable winds or dig in to avoid an incoming snowstorm. These are just a few examples of what the new weather system offers - the rest is for you to discover.

1.3 Changelog

New Features:

Jarl’s Tournament Mode.

Added map Ratatoskr’s Course.

Added map Odin’s Spear.

Added new weather effects.

Main menu visuals rework.

Added automatic placement toggle to production buildings.

Added minimap filters.

Added Building placement tips to the building panel.

Added an icon for units hidden in the forest.

Added new ping types and ping panel.

Pings are visible in the game world.

Added missing tooltips.

Added Minimap maximize option.

Added campaign mission difficulty levels.

Changed unit tooltip parameter display to numerical values.

Added an icon informing about the amount of resources being produced in building.

Added ability to cast skills on unit portraits.

Added an improved management panel for gates.

Added register panel for units.

Tech tree rebalance.

Added custom settings for notification display.

Added skill “Barrage” to slinger unit

Added notification for weather events.

Added notification about destroyed player.

Teams now support multiple groups.

Added new custom game settings.

Added new perks to tech tree.

Bugfixes:

Fixed camera not responding to move commands from the keyboard shortcuts after using some buildings.

Fixed multiple scaling issues.

Fixed highlighted trees not refreshing properly when cutted.

Fixed teams losing outline when a player hovers from a unit model to its banner.

Fix for collector behavior when changing banner placement.

Fixed resource deposit UI not refreshing properly.

Fixed player colors not loading properly in some cases.

Fixed keepers getting stuck in some cases.

Fixed scaling of endscreen animations

Fixed scaling of ingame cinematics

Added missing subtitles for cinematics

Changed Tooltip display delay 0.3 -> 0.5

We hope that you will find the new update enjoyable. As previously, we highly encourage you to share your feedback so that together we can shape the future of Frozenheim. Keep an eye out for the next year as we will be gearing towards the 1.5 Anniversary update.

May Odin protect you!

Paranoid Interactive & Hyperstrange