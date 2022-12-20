From Space Patch Notes – Patch 5 – Steam Deck Verified!

Specialists,

Please find our From Space Patch Notes for Patch 5 below:

Improvements

Revamped the way the game saves progress:

Save data will now be split into two separate sections, Progression save data and World save data.

The Progression save data contains your character’s level, inventory (such as items and perks) and your weapons. You will now be able to choose which character to bring into a session, whether you are playing solo, or if you’re joining a friend in multiplayer.

It also means that your character’s progress won’t be lost anymore if you’re joining a friend in multiplayer.

The World save data contains your mission progress and your character’s location in the game world. Whenever you join a friend in multiplayer, a version of their save data will be stored locally on your system as well.

This way, you can always choose to continue playing, even if your friend isn’t online. Keep in mind: This data is only created and updated when your squad saves use the radios in one of the Safe Zones.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where players at the maximum level with the maximum XP were unable to using crafting perks (e.g. Medkit Crafter)

Additional Heavy Keys have been added within the Central Station location to prevent players from becoming stuck behind doors that require these keys

Text is no longer cut off from the XP and Energy sections of the HUD when using lower resolutions with the 'Large Text Size' option enabled

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck behind the Specialist boxes within the Camp Reagan location

Thank you for your continued support, Specialists! We’re continuing to make improvements based on your feedback and are committed to making From Space the best experience for you.

This will be our last Patch before the Holidays, but we’ll be back in the New Year hard at work to continue building on From Space!

One last thing before we go! We’re extremely excited to announce that From Space is now officially Steam Deck Verified! So now you can save the Earth from wherever you are.

From us here on the From Space team, we hope you have a fantastic holiday, we’ll see you next year! 😉

For all things From Space, be sure to follow us on Twitter, and join our Discord, and of course, follow us right here on Steam!