Hi!

With this update, it is now possible to undo the last move during a match. Just click the Undo button (at the bottom of the screen) after a valid move.

This was a feature expected by many players, which we were finally able to implement.

We hope you enjoy it!

Thank you for playing our game and for the suggestions!

Follow our Steam developer´s page to keep track of our news!

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/menssana