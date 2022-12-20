Disaster Band – 11 is louder than 10!

One, two, sound check!

Hello music lovers! We' re about to start, the amps are on, the instruments are plugged in and the first row in the arena "The Living Room" has already been kicked out by the acoustic feedback.

Hopefully you've already put your favourite track into the Steam Workshop? Know the chorus and refrain? Are you familiar with the instruments? Then let's go! We expect nothing less from you than to become the best Disaster Band in the world!

If you have a particularly good concert to share and a bootleg of it, write us here or on our social media channels and we'll give you a virtual standing ovation!