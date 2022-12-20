Update v0.2.34

Fix:
The quest "take the entity in picture" is validated normally.
Changes :
Moved the emf zone for doors.
Slight increase of the EMF zone.
Increase of the maximum distance to get a 3 stars picture.
Translations
