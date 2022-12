Share · View all patches · Build 10185765 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Join us NOW for our second Developer Gameplay Live Stream with #DevilsMoon

Join Bence, Jeremy, and Ari while they showcase Devil's Moon and host some viewer giveaways on Twitch.

Streaming here on Steam and on-

Twitch

Youtube

Facebook