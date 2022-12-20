New UPTADE

Hello again, wow ! it's been a long time since I last spoke here,

good.

Again I have to report the latest changes we made in the game, I think this is the biggest change ever made so far, it comes with many new ideas and concepts on top of the base which was originally thought, a more refined art that brings more immersion together with more soundtracks and also more elements to the story that is finally taking consistency thus making it interesting. Still, this for sure won't be the last update we'll make, it's been a long journey, we've already improved a lot, however there's still a lot more to improve

I say goodbye now and have happy holidays !!!! ;3