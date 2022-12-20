 Skip to content

Rocha´s Golem update for 20 December 2022

New UPTADE

Share · View all patches · Build 10185749

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again, wow ! it's been a long time since I last spoke here,
good.
Again I have to report the latest changes we made in the game, I think this is the biggest change ever made so far, it comes with many new ideas and concepts on top of the base which was originally thought, a more refined art that brings more immersion together with more soundtracks and also more elements to the story that is finally taking consistency thus making it interesting. Still, this for sure won't be the last update we'll make, it's been a long journey, we've already improved a lot, however there's still a lot more to improve

I say goodbye now and have happy holidays !!!! ;3

Changed files in this update

Rocha´s Golem Content Depot 1541151
  • Loading history…
