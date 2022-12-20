 Skip to content

Cat Gets Medieval update for 20 December 2022

Santa's Workshop Adventure

Share · View all patches · Build 10185722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This adventure will get you a Santa's hat, a new power, and a new place to explore in Cat Gets Medieval. You must find Santa's hat by finding all the Christmas trees in the game. This hat is no ordinary hat. It helps your character restore mana, run faster, and is the key to unlocking Santa's workshop. Once you have the hat the adventure takes you into the Santa's workshop where you must save Christmas. If you are successful you will gain a new power. This adventure will only last until January 5, 2023, so don't wait. Join in on the holiday fun!

