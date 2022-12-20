Atari Mania Update is LIVE! New Controls!

Hello Atari Maniacs, we just released a Patch for Atari Mania addressing a number of gameplay issues and player requests.
Most importantly, this update implements analog controls for all microgames, which should make for a much more precise and satisfying play experience. Our original decision to make our controls “digital” worked well for certain microgames, but overall made for less precise controls that caused some frustration for players - especially with games that initially had analog controls, like Pong. We’re happy with the result of the control change, and hope you are too!
Silky Smooth
We’ve also made a number of gameplay modifications based on player feedback, improved performance and framerate, and updated the descriptions of a number of microgames to make their objectives clearer.
Lastly, we are adding Steam Trading Cards! There are 6 in total to collect, along with badges, emoticons, and profile backgrounds!
Read on for our full patch notes, and thank you for playing Atari Mania.
Modifications
-
Improved Controls! Analog movement implemented for all microgames.
-
Microgame instructions edited for clarity
-
FPS optimizations for Vault Hub and microgames
-
Gameplay Modifications:
- Adjusted movement of paddles in Pong microgames
- Added one additional life to later microgame sequences
- Added one additional life for mouse hole microgame sequences
- Gloomdoom sequence adjusted during Bentley fight
- Scaled up Gloomdoom during Boss Fight so he can be shot more easily
- Swordquest/Combat Plane microgame adjusted based on player feedback
- Removed timer in Dark Chambers "Three Heroes" microgame
- Fine-tuned Gravitar controls to match Asteroids controls
- Removed timer from Waterfall tutorial + polished for better experience
-
VSYNC on by default
-
Added loading screen between end of microgame sequence and returning to Hub, and between main menu and Floors
-
Characters can be seen in multiple locations after completing the game
-
Added loading bar during load screens
-
Added a pop-up when all posters and manuals are picked up
-
Updated default icon
Bug Fixes
- Input issues with analog controls
- Display arrow back instead of "B" to quit menu
- Adjusted Torr with lamp collision that was slightly offset
- Fixed the Default language
- Canyon Bomber "Guide Bomb" Fix: Lose microgame if the bomb hit the ground
- Warlords movement speed normalized
- Archer kills count towards the kill counter in DarkChambers_DragonRampage micro game
- SFX for Warren steps in the Adventure_Inputo is missing
- Animation of walking James is missing after turning on the light in certain Haunted Houses games
- The game can fail when Yars is touched by the red projectile while being in the green zone in the Yars_Survive
- Millipede in the SwordQuest_ProtectMilli does not have a walking animation
- Player is clipping with the Millipede statue on the secret floor
- Infinite loading screen occurs at the start of microgame sequence under certain conditions
- Arcade machines flicker in the room on the first floor
- Bug where the "footsteps" noise the caretaker makes in between each microgame got louder over time
- Dialog fixes
Changed files in this update