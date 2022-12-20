Atari Mania Update is LIVE! New Controls!

Hello Atari Maniacs, we just released a Patch for Atari Mania addressing a number of gameplay issues and player requests.

Most importantly, this update implements analog controls for all microgames, which should make for a much more precise and satisfying play experience. Our original decision to make our controls “digital” worked well for certain microgames, but overall made for less precise controls that caused some frustration for players - especially with games that initially had analog controls, like Pong. We’re happy with the result of the control change, and hope you are too!



Silky Smooth

We’ve also made a number of gameplay modifications based on player feedback, improved performance and framerate, and updated the descriptions of a number of microgames to make their objectives clearer.

Lastly, we are adding Steam Trading Cards! There are 6 in total to collect, along with badges, emoticons, and profile backgrounds!

Read on for our full patch notes, and thank you for playing Atari Mania.

Modifications

Improved Controls! Analog movement implemented for all microgames.

Microgame instructions edited for clarity

FPS optimizations for Vault Hub and microgames

Gameplay Modifications: Adjusted movement of paddles in Pong microgames Added one additional life to later microgame sequences Added one additional life for mouse hole microgame sequences Gloomdoom sequence adjusted during Bentley fight Scaled up Gloomdoom during Boss Fight so he can be shot more easily Swordquest/Combat Plane microgame adjusted based on player feedback Removed timer in Dark Chambers "Three Heroes" microgame Fine-tuned Gravitar controls to match Asteroids controls Removed timer from Waterfall tutorial + polished for better experience

VSYNC on by default

Added loading screen between end of microgame sequence and returning to Hub, and between main menu and Floors

Characters can be seen in multiple locations after completing the game

Added loading bar during load screens

Added a pop-up when all posters and manuals are picked up

Updated default icon

Bug Fixes