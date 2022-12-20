FREE CHALLENGE UPDATE

Greetings, brave adventurers and tiny explorers,

We hope you've been having a great time playing Tinykin so far!

We have great news for those who have finished the game and are eager for more (unless you’re afraid of hornets, that is).

Jokes aside, you know how competitive hornets can get, and they'd like to challenge you to race in the Swiftornet!

Look for the friendly hornets Mach and Dash with your augmented reality glasses, talk to them and get ready to join the tiny racing buzz!

Time Attack Challenges

Time Attack Challenges can be unlocked when completing the main quest in each room: Transidor, Sanctar, Foliana, Balnea, Ambrose and Celerion. There are two challenges per room, one shorter than the other, and several medals to earn for each of them!

You will need to get at least a Bronze Medal on Dash’s short track to unlock Mach’s longer one.

The race consists of reaching each arrow bubble as fast as possible until you cross the finish-line bubble. In the end, you will teleport back to the corresponding hornet, who'll keep you updated on your progress and rewards!

You will also find a new hornet in Chrysal Workshop called Legarfaldwho's waiting to tell you how cool you look in your new outfits. Oh, right, we almost “forgot” to tell you about those! 😉

New Outfits for Milo

For those who have already finished the game, you will find a special gift outfit in Chrysal already waiting for you! In addition, winning two gold medals in each of the six rooms will unlock more exclusive outfits for Milo!

There are a couple of secret outfits as well that you will have to discover by completing the challenges and reaching 100% game completion!

You will be able to collect each outfit reward in Chrysal and switch to them in the special Costume tab in the Game Menu.

Remember, you gotta go fast, adventurers!

If you want to learn more about this update, read the patch notes below! 👇

**

v1.1.0 PATCH NOTES

**