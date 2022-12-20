 Skip to content

Surabaya Inferno update for 20 December 2022

Surabaya Inferno 1.53 released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear everyone.

Now Surabaya Inferno 1.53 has released.

So what different from 2020 version?
[img][/img]

Graphics!
If you see current screenshot, we updated most of graphics with pixel style since this style very suit with Surabaya Inferno theme


New User Interface

As you can see, new user interface very good compare previous verison

New Original Soundtracks
There are 3 new original in Surabaya Inferno 2022. This original soundtracks actully created in 2020 after Surabaya Inferno 2020 released, but since Sengkala Dev never update this game, we never publish this tracks.
3 new soundtracks represeted the Indian troops in Surabaya.


Improved Gameplay Mechanics

In new version, you will experience beter gameplay system compare previous version such the short tutorial in each arcs

This is what we can explain now. Hope we can update more since there are many plan for this version.

Thank you

Sengkala Dev

