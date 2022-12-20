0.10.10

Fixed “Decent Digs” house not loading in (Again)

Fixed starting house mortar not having highlight name

Changed how Sledge & Breaker render objects, they now highlight the entire object same as picking up. This is to help with damage targeting things like mortar

Fixed terrain near the colliery

Can now place TV sets on the table in the caravan

Can now place objects on the wooden shelves and built-in sofa in the caravan

Fixed issue with Notebook getting stuck on screen when equipping consumable from pouch

Note: If you find the purchase properties page is displaying broken, open the save data folder and delete all folders with "savedHouse". Then use steam to verify game files and this should fix the issue.

Cheers,

Greg