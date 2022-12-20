Cameos, champagne and cranberries!

A merry yuletime greetings to everyone, hope you are keeping warm through this holiday.

It's always heated in here, and we keep warm with 3 new cross-content cameos!

Pamu from SadPanda's CrushCrush joins

You thought you could get away that easy, Choom?! From the lovely people over at SadPanda Studios, we have a guest appearance from Pamu herself. I say guest, it's more that we woke up one day and discovered that she had snuck into the game files, and now we are afraid to remove her.

You have to fight hard to get her, but I think we can all agree that she is definitely worth the wait.

For more info, check out https://pamusellsout.org

(Pamu and her likeness has been used with explicit permission, and is copyright material of Sad Panda Studios Ltd.)

Pamu joins us alongside two other cameos, Slappy from https://www.twitch.tv/slappymeats and Onyx from the Red Room BDSM Club.

New mechanic : Champagne

Managing an orgy can be tricky, and people have been reaching out to get a little help. As a completely optional unlockable, you can now trade one-third of your score to have one of the guests placed for you.

Jingly Jams

We are so happy to announce that our glorious composer have made 4 new smooth tracks, and added them to the game pool. Enjoy

We really hope you like our updates, but the coding nerds need their rest too. So we will see you in the new year!