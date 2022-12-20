Tempest | Hotfix v0.8.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10185459 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 15:39:07 UTC by Wendy

Firstly we'd like to apologize. In our haste to remove money and XP farmers from the game, we penalized our Custom Difficulty goers way too harshly and bypassed the core concept of what custom was originally advertised as "Play your way".

In the long term, we will be rebalancing the entirety of Custom Difficulty's reward multipliers, to make sure that they are fairer, not overly rewarding when lower risk is taken, and stop cheesy tactics to farm easy rewards.

Today, we're removing the -60% reduction for Custom games, and adding the following until the rebalancing is finalized, early next year with 0.8.1:

Custom Reward Multipliers will now have a maximum cap of x15, displayed with the actual multiplier beside it in brackets.

Incorrectly identifying the ghost type will lower your multiplier to the next default difficulty (rounding down). E.g. 5x > 4x or 3.7x > 3x

Some Ouija board questions have had their sanity reductions increased, as they were much too powerful for the sanity trade-off [spoiler]Ghost location – 50% (Previously 40%) [/spoiler] [spoiler]Bone location – 50% (Previously 20%) [/spoiler]

The Haunted Mirror's sanity drain has been adjusted, so that you can't entirely avoid the sanity drain with a ~1-second peek and still reap the reward. This should also encourage slightly longer peers into the paranormal realm. [spoiler]The Mirror will now drain a minimum of 20% sanity per use[/spoiler]

Adjusted player freezing breath visuals so it will no longer block your view when walking too close to it

Smudge Sticks will now visually animate much more accurately with the timing of their gameplay effect

Improved Smudge Sticks' smoke effect

Adjusted several inconsistent text capitalizations in English

Rebaked Sunny Meadows

Removed several sky light leaks in the following locations: Willow Tanglewood Edgefield Ridgeview Grafton Sunny Meadows

The DOTS and death room ghost will no longer be the wrong ghost model

The reset save button will now work

Sanity will now stop draining when you are in a lit area

Snow will no longer fall inside the Bleasdale attic

Willow front room window fingerprints will now be photographable

