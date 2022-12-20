2022 Winter holiday update is out!

Dear Shapelab community,

We are happy to announce an update just in time for the winter holidays!

It has been some time since we last released a major update, but we can assure you that we have been working on the app since then, and we have big plans for 2023!

This new build is just the beginning, and along with some new features, it contains many improvements that are prerequisites for some powerful new features coming next year. See the full update note below.

We wish you happy sculpting sessions during this holiday season!

P.s.: Please note that our response time might be longer than usual on all platforms from next week until the end of the year, as we will also be taking a little break. We will see you in January!

Best,

Leopoly Team

UPDATE NOTE

OpenXR

The new Shapelab version uses OpenXR. This fundamental modification results in a bunch of benefits

(e.g. SteamVR overlay apps can be used with Oculus) and makes further improvements easier. -

Especially when it comes to managing various VR controller key bindings.

This significant update also fixed a few, rare controller-related bugs.

Quad Support

Supporting both Quads and Triangles. Quad-based meshes are no longer split into triangles automatically when imported.

This is a prerequisite for new powerful modeling features that will come in 2023.

PBR Vertex Painting

We have completed the Vertex Painting feature with 3 more channels allowing users to paint with 4

different material properties in total: Color, Roughness, Metalness and Emission.

Channels can be disabled, meaning the given disabled channel(s) will not override the properties that

have already been applied to the surface.

Material presets are available and users can save/add new presets to their library.

MatCap materials do not support PBR painting.

PBR Painted models can be saved as SL3D files or exported in GLB and FBX formats. To see how to import these files into Blender see the tutorial below.*

An update can be expected in early 2023 which will allow users to export their PBR paintings as textures as well.

Improvements, changes

More robust undo/redo and memory handling system, that also allows users to set how much memory they would like to allocate for this purpose. This can be changed in Options -> User preferences.

Dedicated “Invert brush button” for Oculus, HP Reverb and Knuckles devices.

Using Oculus Controller mesh for HP Reverb. As Oculus and HP Reverb controllers are very similar, we temporarily assigned the Oculus Controller mesh to the HP Reverb controllers. This is a temporary solution which we believe is better than displaying the generic WMR controllers for HP Reverb. We will add the HP Reverb controller mesh in an upcoming update.

Render optimizations

More meaningful “disabled slider” design

Remembering file names: file dialog automatically offers meaningful file names when saving or exporting files.

Remembering file paths: added recent files list to file browser. The list displays the last five folders used to load or save files.

Fixes

In some cases Oculus Controller Meshes were not oriented properly.

In very rare cases HTC Vive Controllers could not interact with Shapelab user interfaces.

Valve Index Controller help image was incorrect

Sometimes saved project files were corrupted with missing components.

*GLB and FBX

files can be imported into Blender and all four channels can be utilized in the following way: